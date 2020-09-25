INFINITI QX60 Monograph previews design of next-generation three-row SUV

INFINITI QX60 Monograph

More than a design study or concept, a “Monograph” provides a tangible insight into how INFINITI plans to transform a future model. The QX60 Monograph previews some of the proportions and design elements that will adorn the brand’s future three-row SUV.

Provides vision of how INFINITI plans to transform the future QX60

Showcases new elegant and muscular design direction

Details draw inspiration from brands Japanese heritage

Next-generation production QX60 to be revealed in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dressed in a reflective platinum hue, the INFINITI QX60 Monograph* previews a more upscale and commanding design for the brand’s popular family-focused SUV.

“We commenced the design of the Monograph knowing this was an opportune time to start a discussion about where we are planning to take the QX60 in the future and more broadly, where we are heading as a brand with our design language,’” said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president, Global Design, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

More than a design study or concept, a “Monograph” provides a tangible insight into how INFINITI plans to transform a future model. The QX60 Monograph previews some of the proportions and design elements that will adorn the brand’s future three-row SUV.

Reimagining the future QX60 SUV

Focused solely on the exterior, INFINITI designers imagined the QX60 Monograph as a sophisticated yet functional solution for a busy, modern family. The proportions include a wide stance, sleek greenhouse, horizontal shoulder line and muscular wheel arches. The combination of which creates a commanding posture and defined SUV persona.

“In crafting this Monograph, we wanted to change the tonality of the QX60 and transform the nameplate from a sculptural and architectural point of view. We raised the visual center of gravity, giving it a strong, straight shoulder line that carries through to the hood, with a higher, more prominent grille, and longer-looking cabin to deliver a sense of muscularity and a commanding presence,” Albaisa said.

The current QX60 is popular with families and is known for offering spacious packaging and comfortable, dedicated three-row seating. The proportions of the QX60 Monograph illustrate INFINITI’s intention to maintain these strengths while transforming the model with a more aerodynamic, muscular silhouette.

Viewed from the side, the Monograph shows off its powerful horizontal hood, muscular fenders and long wheelbase. Paired with the gentle rake of the A-pillar and tapered, teardrop-like glasshouse, the result is a long sweeping, sophisticated profile.

Embossed with the INFINITI name, QX60 Monograph features large alloy wheels that fill the pronounced fenders and reinforce the performance-inspired aesthetic.

At the rear, the wide body and track, paired with horizontal window line give QX60 Monograph a sense of poise and stability.

The high shoulder line raises its visual center of gravity. The roof flows into a subtly integrated rear roof spoiler — also in gloss black — to further enhance the car’s aerodynamic appearance. Each of these measures create QX60 Monograph’s strong, stable stance.

Reflecting Movement

“The platinum paint on the QX60 Monograph projects a sense of warmth. The highly reflective nature mimics the qualities of liquid metal, allowing the surface of the body to capture the shadows and lights of the environment in which it is displayed creating a sense of dynamism,” said Taisuke Nakamura, senior design director, INFINITI Global Design, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

