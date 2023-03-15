Infinicept and LegitScript Partner to Provide Comprehensive Merchant Risk Monitoring

Integration Presents United Front Against Risk for Embedded Payments Companies

DENVER and PORTLAND, Ore, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments, and LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and website monitoring in the e-commerce and payment sectors, today announced a partnership to deliver comprehensive merchant monitoring capabilities.

Together, Infinicept and LegitScript will provide a robust and holistic monitoring and risk management solution for payment facilitators, ISOs and merchant acquirers. Infinicept’s merchant underwriting and transaction monitoring combined with LegitScript’s persistent online merchant monitoring, results in a comprehensive risk package. Providing access to these integrated tools allows clients to:

Underwrite prospective merchants with a complete set of screening tools

Automatically board and begin merchant monitoring with one integration

Combine intuitive tools, big data and a team of human experts to monitor merchants for both transactional and regulatory violations

Reduce risks and focus on opportunities

Whether customers choose to leverage LegitScript directly or through Infinicept’s Managed Services resources, the partnership makes it easy to review their portfolio for transaction laundering, non-compliant websites, illegal goods sales, and more.

“LegitScript takes risk seriously. Its commitment to making online payments safer for legitimate businesses pairs perfectly with our passion for doing what is right for the industry,” said Deana Rich, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Infinicept. “The integration and alignment of our organizations presents a united front against fraud in the payments ecosystem and a one-stop shop for this invaluable solution.”

Infinicept is an innovator in embedded payments, empowering software companies, banks, and payments companies to improve their customer experience and drive revenue. Infinicept’s Payment Operations Platform (PayOps) allows companies to achieve the benefits of embedded payments without requiring any trade-offs to maintain ownership of the payments product. Infinicept tools and services simplify everything from underwriting and onboarding to transaction risk monitoring and payouts. Embedding payments into a software company’s products helps them to take advantage of the Embedded Finance marketplace.

Story continues

“Our platform allows companies to participate in commerce in a way that provides the best merchant experience and where the software company keeps the majority of its payments revenue, all while keeping the ‘bad actors’ out of their business,” said Todd Ablowitz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Infinicept. “By offering access to LegitScript’s Merchant Monitoring solution, we extend our ability to keep our customers protected.”

LegitScript’s website monitoring, certification, and investigations expertise combined with its deep view across the entire commercial internet provides unique insights from all industries and angles, allowing businesses to evaluate, manage, and mitigate risk. Its Merchant Monitoring solution provides content and transaction laundering monitoring for all merchant types. The capabilities help businesses stay ahead of problematic merchants and reduce the number of violations to functionally zero. LegitScript’s monitoring program is recommended, recognized, or used by global card brands and payment service providers.

“At LegitScript, we have been working toward building a safer, more transparent internet and payments ecosystem for more than fifteen years,” said LegitScript CEO Scott Roth. “Working with Infinicept is a natural fit for our proven commercial internet monitoring expertise. We are proud to align with Infinicept and support its efforts to usher in a new era of payments innovation. We look forward to continued integration that will reduce friction for companies as they grow their businesses.”

For more information visit: https://www.infinicept.com/managed-services/ or https://www.legitscript.com/monitoring/merchant-monitoring/

About Infinicept

Infinicept is a provider of embedded payment solutions. Its payment operations platform (PayOps) helps software companies gain the advantages of embedded payments, including increased revenue and more control of the merchant experience. By embedding payments into software companies’ products, Infinicept is enabling customers to exponentially amplify growth by tapping into the $585 billion embedded finance marketplace. More than 300 leading software companies, payment processors, sponsor banks and others rely on Infinicept, the winner of the Electronic Transaction Association Fintech Innovation in Payments Award, to help them transform to the new era of software-led payments.

About LegitScript

LegitScript’s multidimensional view across the entire compliance ecosystem provides unique insights from all industries and angles, allowing businesses and governments to stay at the forefront of emerging high-risk trends. That’s why LegitScript is trusted by the world's largest payments companies, search engines, e-commerce platforms, and regulatory agencies. For more information, visit legitscript.com.

CONTACT: Tracie Poland Infinicept, Inc. tracie.poland@infinicept.com David Khalaf LegitScript david.khalaf@legitscript.com



