Infectious Disease Experts On What Frustrates Them Most During COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on in the United States, infectious disease experts continue to work tirelessly in spite of their exhaustion and frustration.

“I am running a bit on fumes, but as they say, the fumes are really thick,” Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told The Atlantic in July. “It’s enough to keep me going. I wish we didn’t have a lot of those [political] distractions, which I think are noise that gets in the way. But I put that aside, try not to let it bother me, and just move ahead.”

While this global health crisis has affected countries around the world, the U.S. has been particularly hard-hit by COVID-19, with more than 5.4 million cases and 170,000 coronavirus-related deaths at the time of publication. Countries like Italy that have largely contained their outbreaks after an initial period of crisis are returning to a semblance of normalcy, while America is lagging woefully behind.

Here’s what infectious disease experts told us is frustrating them the most at this stage of the pandemic:

People are disobeying public health guidelines, putting themselves and others at risk.

“One thing that got me through the early part of the pandemic was the knowledge that everyone in the nation was behind us, that they appreciated all of our hard work and that they would all do their part to minimize the impact of this terrible infection on society.

I still think that most people do get it. But watching other parts of the country, in particular, suffer such terrible losses precisely because of willfully ignorant behavior — frankly, it is just too much for me to bear, and I am angry writing about it. If everyone would just follow the rules aggressively, then this problem would come under so much better control, lives would be safe, our economy would have a fighting chance.

Some people just do not seem to care. COVID-19 is not the enemy; it’s just a stupid viral particle. Our ignorance and selfish behavior,...

