My infant grandson was hospitalized for RSV. It's not something to take lightly.

Coleen Hubbard
·5 min read

For three days, my 1-year-old grandson Monroe was treated for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in an empty infusion room in the emergency department of a large children’s hospital.

Like many in Colorado, the hospital was at full capacity due to the unexpected outbreak of the common but highly contagious childhood disease.

With no available rooms, my daughter and her husband took turns staying with Roe in a cramped, overly lit space with a glass window facing the ER. Next to the metal hospital crib was one old reclining chair, but nowhere for an adult to sleep overnight.

On the first afternoon, my daughter texted that several children with RSV had been brought in on stretchers. The news shook me, but I tried to stay calm. Our little guy will be OK would quickly become my mantra. "Our little guy will be OK."

Since the pandemic, young parents can't get a break

My daughter’s next text was about another family being moved into their small quarters, another set of parents and a small daughter fighting RSV. Another lethargic child was hooked up to an oxygen machine. The comparison to COVID-19 wasn’t a hard leap to make. Another viral outbreak affecting a vulnerable population. No hospital beds were available. Some classrooms were all but empty, and the social isolation after the diagnosis.

American workforce reality check: Time to invest in people with disabilities

During those three days, my husband and I (nonretired grandparents) didn’t visit our grandson. We didn’t bring food or toys. We didn’t take a shift in the uncomfortable recliner. We were home taking care of Roe’s siblings: his fraternal twin and a precocious 3-year-old brother. In between playing with blocks and trucks, we fed, diapered, washed, changed and soothed as best as possible. And we waited for more texts and worried about Roe.

Experts have been warning about a triple pandemic this year, and COVID-19, influenza, RSV and other respiratory viral infections all have similar symptoms, especially in adults. But while RSV infections happen annually, this year health care providers have noticed a surge in young children being hospitalized with the virus.

The toll it takes on parents

If your infant has RSV they might be irritable, have a poor appetite and drink fewer fluids, have fewer wet diapers; they might wheeze, seem short of breath or have low oxygen levels. Some children are especially at risk for severe disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – including premature infants, young children with congenital heart and lung problems, young kids with weakened immune systems and children with neuromuscular disorders.

'This has been traumatic': One mom's battles with homelessness, joblessness and inflation

When I had a moment, I thought about the rippling effects of this potent virus following so quickly in the wake of COVID, and the extreme toll it has taken on so many millennial parents. Not only have my daughters and their peers already endured parenting in isolation and the constant fear of infection, but they also had full-time jobs that suddenly became virtual and almost impossible to perform with children at home full-time. They lost “the village” that should have been their sustenance, the friends and fellow parents pitching in during hard times, dropping off a meal or meeting for coffee.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

I never had to experience anything like this as a young parent. Beyond the usual ups and downs of the economy, geopolitics and the dawn of personal computers, there was never a disruption of the companionship and solace of our friends, the community that anchored us, the children who played with our children, and my weekly Friday afternoon “Moms and Margaritas” gathering.

There is some good news: Pfizer recently announced that its RSV vaccine showed 82% efficacy against severe lower respiratory illness in infants through the first 90 days of life.

Pfizer plans to submit an application to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year, which could allow its vaccine to reach the public before next year's RSV season. It typically starts in late October.

Masks are off. Now what?

Yes, the masks are off and many work situations have eased. Friendships are resuming and celebrations occurring again. Even so, as my daughter bears witness, the now fierce and gritty millennial parents are worried once again as RSV rages. They worry about the number of sick days they’ve claimed to stay home with sick kids and the ramifications of missed work.

They wonder whether their bosses and leaders are even aware of what’s happening. They worry about their children’s classrooms and child care situations closing as teachers and caregivers miss work to take care of their own sick kids. And, without a doubt, they worry about the medical bills that follow hospital stays.

A superbug killed my daughter. Here's how Congress can save others.

Luckily, little Roe is home now, with a portable oxygen tank and the promise of recovery. Our daughter and son-in-law have (needlessly) thanked us for helping, for being there. Loving our grandsons is the easiest and most rewarding task to take on during a crisis, and my daughter is heartbroken for friends who have no family close by to help.

She repeats a million times, “We couldn’t have gotten through this without you. I don’t know what we would have done.” Then, she starts planning a meal she’s going to deliver to friends whose child is still in the hospital after too many days. She’s bone weary but determined to try to resurrect the village one dinner at a time.

Get your little ones tested if you are worried they might have come down with RSV, and don't hesitate to take them to the hospital if you're concerned about their breathing.

It might just save their life.

Colleen Hubbard is a freelance writer, mother, grandmother and owner of an online vintage shop on Etsy.
Colleen Hubbard is a freelance writer, mother, grandmother and owner of an online vintage shop on Etsy.

Coleen Hubbard is a mother, grandmother, freelance writer and owner of Plank and Pearl, an Etsy online shop specializing in vintage items sourced in the Rocky Mountains. 

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: RSV in kids is serious illness, can be deadly. Don't take it lightly.

Latest Stories

  • Kim Kardashian Tells North West the Story of Her Conception — and the Dress That Made It Happen

    Thursday's episode of The Kardashians saw Kim Kardashian tell her oldest daughter, North West, that her conception happened because of one very special dress

  • World Cup fans’ party cancelled after Qatar ‘imposes’ alcohol restrictions

    Wales’ crunch group B fixture against Iran kicks off at 1pm Qatari time, 10am in the UK, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timb

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Texans coach Smith doesn't blame Mills for team's latest dud

    HOUSTON (AP) — A combative and irritated Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference on Sunday deflecting questions about why quarterback Davis Mills hasn’t been benched after the Houston Texans were embarrassed at home in their worst performance of the season. Mills threw two interceptions, the first of which was returned for a touchdown, and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense in a 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. “I’m going to watch the video is what I’m goin

  • 'We know everything about you': Raptors to Koloko during draft combine interview

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains why he was so excited to be drafted by Toronto. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi