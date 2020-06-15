Infamous pet hotel Platinium Dogs Club's owner charged in court

Prince, a seven-year-old shetland sheepdog, was reported missing under Platinium’s care and later confirmed dead. (PHOTO: Elaine Mao/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — The owner of a pet hotel which came into the media spotlight after at least two dogs died following a stay at its Bukit Panjang premises was charged in court with a slew of offences spanning three laws on Monday (15 June).

Charlotte Liew, a 31-year-old Singaporean who ran Platinium Dogs Club, faces nine charges under the Animals and Birds Act, six of which are for failing to ensure an animal is provided with sufficient food and water.

The suspect also faces one charge each for causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal; failing to ensure an animal is protected from, and rapidly diagnosed of, injury; and failing to make reasonable efforts to recover a missing animal.

Liew was also charged with two Penal Code offences – for providing false information to a public servant; and obstructing, preventing, perverting or defeating the course of justice.

She is further accused of not registering her business, and also abetting to provide false information to the Registrar of Business Names – offences under the Business Registration Act.

No plea was taken from Liew, who was offered court bail of $15,000.

The case will be mentioned again on 8 July.

The most severe penalty Liew faces, if found guilty, is for the offence of obstructing the course of justice, which carries a maximum punishment of up to seven years’ jail and a fine.

Providing false information to a public servant is punishable with up to six months’ jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Meanwhile, each of Liew’s charges under the Animals and Birds Act carries a maximum fine of up to $40,000 along with a possible jail term of up to two years.

Her alleged offences under the Business Names Registration Act are each punishable with a fine of up to $10,000 along with a possible jail term of up to two years.

In joint statement on Monday morning, the police, National Parks Board (NParks) and Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) – the three agencies which investigated Liew – said they “have conducted thorough investigations into various aspects of the case”.

“As the case is before the courts, we advise all parties to refrain from speculating or commenting on the case until after the court proceedings are over,” the statement added.

