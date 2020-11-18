These inexpensive silky-soft pillowcases on Amazon are good for your hair and your skin

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As someone who appreciates a nap (and advocates for proper rest and relaxation), I believe good pillows and pillowcases should be a home non-negotiable.

If you’re on a budget, but want to quickly liven up your bed area (or just toss those old ones you’ve been holding onto), these super-soft $9 pillowcases that come in a two-pack on Amazon are your solution.

If you’re not already sleeping on a satin pillowcases, let me get you up to speed on the benefits. Satin pillowcases not only help smooth frizzy hair, but also minimize static by eliminating the friction caused by your hair rubbing against another fabric. If you have thick, textured hair or even hair that’s prone to dryness, satin pillowcases won’t suck the moisture out of your strands.

Also, did you know silk pillowcases can prevent wrinkles? Yep, all because satin pillowcases don’t cause as much friction on your skin.

Now, back to these pillowcases: They come in three different sizes and in 24 different shades. Don’t just take my word on the benefits -- these pillowcases have over 84,000 ratings to back up my claims on how awesome they are.

“All I know is I shower and style my hair at night, and after sleeping on these, my hair looked freshly blown dry the next morning,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “If this material is that nurturing to my hair I can only imagine how my face is loving it. I’m hooked and will be buying more colors.”

Another reviewer mentioned that these are the best pillowcases they’ve tried. They wrote, “They are the best and most comfortable that we have yet to find on Amazon.”

Good quality pillowcases for less than $10? We’ll take a few.

