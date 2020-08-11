It’s Inescapably Courgette Season – Here Are 7 Recipes To Use Them Up

Sadhbh O'Sullivan

You're not imagining it: courgettes are everywhere. Whether you signed up to a veg box and have been inundated by cucumber's tougher cousin or you somehow find them in your basket at the supermarket, it is inescapably courgette season.

What to do with this overabundance of green marrows? While it's easy to get stuck for ideas, the beautiful thing about courgettes is how versatile they can be – you just have to be a bit creative. With the right treatment you can have your (courgette) cake and eat it... or fritters... or fries... or even pie!

Here are some of our favourite recipes to inspire you and help you use up the wealth of courgettes that seems to have appeared in your fridge crisper.

Easy Courgette Fritters by Minimalist Baker


The first port of call for a courgette glut (and an easy summer option) – fritters!Photo courtesy of Minimalist Baker.
Sweetcorn and Courgette Pie by Pinch of Yum


For something a bit more unusual but undeniably delicious, why not try pulling together a pie?Photo courtesy of Pinch of Yum.
Baked Courgette Fries by Budget Bytes


Courgette fries are another classic and to be found on a wealth of food blogs, but with good reason – they're really damn good.Photo courtesy of Budget Bytes.
Courgette Muffins by Gimme Some Oven


These muffins feign just the right amount of health to make you feel good about your choices as you chow down on cake.Photo courtesy of Gimme Some Oven.
Courgette Cake With Lime & Cream Cheese Icing by Taming Twins


Or perhaps a more decadent option in loaf form and paired with lime and cream cheese icing.Photo courtesy of Taming Twins.
Courgette, Basil & Feta Baked Eggs by Top With Cinnamon


Courgettes for brunch? Of course!Photo courtesy of Izzy Hossack/Top With Cinnamon.
Socca Pizza with Courgette and Feta by Cookie & Kate


Or if you're feeling adventurous, making a foray into socca (a simple savoury pancake made with chickpea flour) is the ideal solution to your question of what to eat on a hot summer night.Photo courtesy of .

