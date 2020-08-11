It’s Inescapably Courgette Season – Here Are 7 Recipes To Use Them Up

You're not imagining it: courgettes are everywhere. Whether you signed up to a veg box and have been inundated by cucumber's tougher cousin or you somehow find them in your basket at the supermarket, it is inescapably courgette season.



What to do with this overabundance of green marrows? While it's easy to get stuck for ideas, the beautiful thing about courgettes is how versatile they can be – you just have to be a bit creative. With the right treatment you can have your (courgette) cake and eat it... or fritters... or fries... or even pie!



Here are some of our favourite recipes to inspire you and help you use up the wealth of courgettes that seems to have appeared in your fridge crisper.

The first port of call for a courgette glut (and an easy summer option) – fritters! Photo courtesy of Minimalist Baker.

For something a bit more unusual but undeniably delicious, why not try pulling together a pie? Photo courtesy of Pinch of Yum.

Courgette fries are another classic and to be found on a wealth of food blogs, but with good reason – they're really damn good. Photo courtesy of Budget Bytes.

These muffins feign just the right amount of health to make you feel good about your choices as you chow down on cake. Photo courtesy of Gimme Some Oven.

