INEO adds OTCQB cross-trading to capitalize on customer and investor interest in the United States

SURREY, BC, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), an innovative provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce the company has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States. INEO's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "INEOF" as of September 16, 2021. The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies to gain exposure to a wider network of investors. The Company's common shares will also continue to trade with no change on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), under the symbol "INEO-V."

INEO Tech Corp. Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market INEO is a provider of location based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)

"INEO has made significant strides in the Canadian markets and is now in a position to expand its investor relations program into the US," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "We are extremely excited to be trading on the OTC market as it will broaden our investor community and increase our accessibility, visibility, and liquidity in the North American Market."

The Company currently has over 110 locations operating on the INEO Welcoming Network and is well positioned to significantly expand its footprint into some of the world's largest retailers. INEO plans on continuing to innovate in the areas of integrated digital screen and loss prevention technology, improving data analytics with machine learning algorithms and optimizing its cloud based digital advertising network.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as INEO's OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the U.S., providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

Story continues

U.S. investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/INEOF/profile.

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., is a provider of location based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location which it acquires by using IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology. The Company owns and operates its INEO Welcoming Network and also offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit: www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC Markets Groups connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2020 filed on SEDAR December 3, 2020. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/16/c5250.html