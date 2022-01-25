INEO Accepted into the Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau (COMMB), the Leading Association for Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing

COMMB also endorses INEO's retail impression methodology

SURREY, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, announces the Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau ("COMMB"), the trusted source of Canadian Out-Of-Home ("OOH") market insights, has accepted INEO as its newest member and has approved INEO's viewer impressions as a verified metric.

COMMB is the national organization for the Canadian OOH advertising industry comprised of advertisers, agencies, programmatic tech stacks and OOH companies. COMMB is responsible for developing and verifying audience measurement methodologies, providing audience data and planning resources, marketing and communications, government relations and member services.

"We are very pleased to be accepted into COMMB as it validates our approach to calculating viewer impressions using INEO's own artificial intelligence and machine learning technology," stated Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. INEO is gathering a critical mass of impression statistics which will deliver brands solid insights into their advertising audience. We are constantly working to perfect our data collection and evaluation methods to make the INEO Welcoming System the leader for Digital OOH retail store advertising opportunities. The INEO Welcoming System's unique media screen, analytics detection and loss prevention technology ensure it is the first thing customers see as they enter a retail store, making it a highly valuable advertising space which also allows brands to learn more about their potential customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome INEO to our growing place-based membership category," said COMMB President Amanda Dorenberg. "Their platform addresses shoppers in an environment where they are motivated to receive marketing messaging. With COMMB's advancements in place-based measurement, INEOs membership and methodology development shows our commitment to expanding this category and enhancing the granularity of the analytics we provide, arming brands with insights they can use to devise their ideal marketing mix."

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2020 filed on SEDAR December 3, 2020. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

