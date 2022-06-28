Indyref2 is desperate last throw of the dice, says Conservative MP

Lauren Gilmour, PA Scotland
·2 min read

A Scottish Conservative MP has described plans to pursue a second independence referendum as a “desperate last throw of the dice”.

Andrew Bowie, who represents West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, told BBC’s The Nine time should be spent talking about “much bigger issues” than the constitution.

Mr Bowie said: “No poll suggests that the people of Scotland want independence. No poll suggests even people who want independence want a referendum next year and we should be spending our time talking about much bigger issues rather than constitutional game playing and dancing to the First Minister’s tune with this desperate last roll of the dice which is what this is, frankly.”

MP portraits
Andrew Bowie (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

Mr Bowie said now is “not the time” to hold another referendum, and accused the Scottish Government of “taking their eye off the ball”.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday her intention to ask the UK Supreme Court whether or not it would be legal to hold an independence referendum without consent from the UK Government.

Both Mr Bowie and Scottish constitution secretary, Angus Robertson MSP, refused to “pre-judge” what the Supreme Court would rule.

Mr Robertson was asked if the Scottish government had taken legal advice over whether the bill would pass. He told BBC’s The Nine he would be breaching the ministerial code if he was to discuss any legal advice that had been taken.

First Minster’s Questions
Angus Robertson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He urged the UK Government to grant a section 30 order in order to hold a second referendum, and added: “The Supreme Court is the place that decisions of this sort of magnitude are decided on, and it’s very, very important to the Scottish Government that we proceed in our democratic journey on the basis of legally accepted and constitutional principles.

“There is a way of being able to manage all of this through consensus that would spare having to take this route, which would be for the UK Government to recognise the election result and to respect democratic principles and agree to a section 30 order.”

