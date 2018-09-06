IndyCar's Robert Wickens suffered at least a dozen fractures and a spinal cord injury in Pocono wreck

Robert Wickens crashed at Pocono after making contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay. (AP)

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens suffered more than 12 fractures to various body parts in addition to an injury to his spinal cord in a horrific crash at Pocono on Aug. 19.

The severity of Wickens’ spinal injuries is still unknown at the time according to his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team. In addition to suffering an injury to his spinal cord, Wickens also suffered thoracic spine fractures. He recently underwent surgery for fractures in his hands and legs.

According to the statement from the team, Wickens, 29, suffered the spinal fractures, four rib fractures, fractures to both his tibias and fibulas, fractures in his hands, a right forearm fracture, an elbow fracture and also suffered a fractured neck. He suffered a pulmonary contusion as well.

Injuries listed ‘to truly showcase the severity’

The Wickens family said it was releasing the list of his injuries to be transparent and also called out those who they said had tried to say that his condition was “less than severe.” NBC Sports analyst and former driver Paul Tracy had said Wickens was “ok” and listed a couple of the injuries he had suffered in a tweet hours after Wickens’ crash.

“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers and positive energy that has been sent our way since Robert’s accident,” the family’s quote in the team statement said. “We are blown away by the strength of this INDYCAR community and the support within it. While Robert’s recovery and rehabilitation continue over the coming weeks and months, your loving messages will certainly be a source of encouragement for him.

“As unverified sources immediately following Robert’s accident inaccurately and without permission portrayed his condition as less than severe, in an effort to remain transparent and open, we are providing a list of Robert’s injuries to truly showcase the severity of what our son / brother / fiancé / friend / teammate has gone through and will be recovering from in the months to come.”

Story Continues

Wickens will be transferred to a rehab facility

The statement said Wickens is expected to head to a rehabilitation facility in the coming days and had surgeries on his hands and legs this week. Carlos Munoz will continue to be Wickens’ replacement driver in the No. 6 car in the IndyCar season finale at Sonoma on Sept. 16.

Wickens was named the IndyCar Rookie of the Year earlier in the week. He had seven top-five finishes in 14 races and is still seventh in the points standings despite missing the most recent two races.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Missouri college takes action over Kaepernick ad

• Rockies slugger hits historic home run on big night

• Jeff Passan: Why surgery may not be so devastating for Ohtani

• Henry Bushnell: How winning the Super Bowl changed Philly

