IndyCar St. Pete: Newgarden wins race, Dixon takes sixth title

In ambient temperatures of 87degF and track temp of 127degF the race got underway with Team Penske-Chevrolet’s polesitter Will Power headed straight into the lead with Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi, Colton Herta and James Hinchcliffe falling in line behind.

Patricio O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy ran fifth ahead of Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda. Behind Sebastien Bourdais’ AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy in seventh ran Josef Newgarden in eighth, with his title rival Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing in 11th, separated from the #1 Penske by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay and the second Arrow McLaren SP of Oliver Askew.

Power had started the 100-lap race on Firestone’s softer alternate tires, his immediate pursuers running the harder primaries. However, on Lap 5, Power suffered a gear downshift issue at Turn 10 which saw him skitter wide and allowed Rossi past. The loss of momentum by the lead Penske allowed Herta and Hinchcliffe through too down the front straight.

That left Rossi with a 2sec lead on Herta and Hinchcliffe, with Power 5sec back and working hard to defend from O’Ward.

VeeKay was the first of the front-runners to show his hand in terms of running a three-stop strategy, switching from the reds to blacks on Lap 12. Bourdais emulated this move on Lap 14, and this promoted title aspirants Newgarden into seventh and Dixon into ninth.

By Lap 20, Herta was running only 0.8sec behind Rossi, and 3.7 ahead of Hinchcliffe. Power, meanwhile, despite setting regular personal best laps, was now 12sec off the lead, although he was keeping one second ahead of O’Ward, the pair of them nursing their soft tires. O’Ward had a 1.5sec margin over Harvey. Newgarden fuel saved through the first 22 laps, but was told by strategist Tim Cindric to catch up to the Meyer Shank car before the first round of pitstops. For Newgarden, who had started on the primaries, this came at the end of Lap 27, and he took on new alternates, while Dixon stopped on Lap 28 to change from scrubbed blacks to fresh blacks. Power got off the reds and onto new primaries at the end of Lap 30, and the two Arrow McLarens stopped a lap later.

Newgarden had been flying on his reds and had a side-by-side battle with Power before nosing ahead and pulling away. Rossi, Herta and Hinchcliffe had switched to reds at their first stops, when Power got on the marbles and struck the wall at Turn 3, bent his suspension and went down the escape road at Turn 4 to park, race over. Out came the first caution of the race to get the #12 to a safer spot, and clean the track.

The restart on Lap 41 would see Rossi leading Herta and Hinchcliffe on reds, the three-stopping VeeKay in fourth on blacks and Newgarden fifth on reds. Four places behind was Dixon. Both Newgarden and Harvey muscled past VeeKay to grab fourth and fifth, but further back Santino Ferrucci’s Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan ended up in the Turn 2 wall, heavily damaged, after trying to run around the outside of Takuma Sato’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan machine.

Under this second caution flag, VeeKay made his second stop and ECR teammate Conor Daly was soon limping to the pits with bent right-rear corner having struck the Turn 3 wall.

The lap 46 restart resulted in a third yellow, as Penske’s debutant Scott McLaughlin running 17th tried to go down the inside of Marco Andretti’s Andretti Autosport-Honda, couldn’t get far enough alongside and was nudged into a spin that caught up VeeKay, their cars ending up spun and stalled nose to nose.

Rossi, Herta, Hinchcliffe, Newgarden, Harvey and Graham Rahal’s RLL-Honda ran top six on primaries, with O’Ward, Dixon, Askew, Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti), Sato and Simon Pagenaud (Penske) all on primaries.

The Lap 53 restart saw Rosenqvist – second on track due to losing a lap from a Ferrucci-caused puncture – trying to get past Rossi but he couldn’t quite make it.

Behind them, O’Ward moved up as did Dixon, who had to survive some hairy moments as he faced attack from Harvey, who would soon be penalized two spots for hip-checking Askew… who did the same thing on Hunter-Reay out of the hairpin onto the front straight.

Marco Andretti, meanwhile, was making great progress on his reds and passed Harvey and Askew in one slick maneuver at Turn 4, and dived down the inside of Rahal next time by to take seventh.