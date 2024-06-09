IndyCar signs multiyear extension to keep coming to Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Road America will remain on the IndyCar schedule for years to come.

IndyCar and Road America announced in advance of Sunday’s race that they had agreed to a multiyear extension that will keep IndyCar coming to the sprawling 14-turn, 1.014-mile course that sit on 640 acres and bills itself as “America’s National Park of Speed.”

The IndyCar series has held races at Road America from 1982-2004, 2006-07 and every year since 2016.

“Road America is a magnificent facility and great partner to IndyCar,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said in a statement. “With its rich history, iconic layout and packed grandstands and campgrounds, it remains a favorite for our drivers and teams.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

The Associated Press