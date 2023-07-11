IndyCar schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 17 races, including this weekend's event in Toronto

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
Sep 11, 2022; Salinas, California, USA; Team Penske driver Will Power (12) of Australia celebrates his series victory following the Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Reigning champion Will Power will be looking for a third IndyCar series title in 2023. (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

The NTT IndyCar series will stage 17 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all, the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

St. Petersburg Street Circuit, Florida
March 5, noon ET
Podium: Marcus Ericsson, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon

PPG 375

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
April 2, noon ET
Podium: Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach California
April 16, 3 p.m. ET
Podium: Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama
April 30, 3 p.m. ET
Podium: Scott McLaughlin, Romain Grosjean, Will Power

GMR Grand Prix

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
May 13, 3:30 p.m. ET
Podium: Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi

107th Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis Motor Speedway
May 28, noon ET
Podium: Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson, Santino Ferrucci

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Downtown Detroit Street Circuit
June 4, 3 p.m. ET
Podium: Alex Palou, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist

Sonsio Grand Prix

Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
June 18, 1 p.m. ET
Podium: Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward

Honda Indy 200

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Troy Township, Ohio
July 2, 1:30 p.m. ET
Podium: Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Will Power

Honda Indy Toronto

Exhibition Place Street Circuit, Toronto
July 16, 1:30 p.m. ET

Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1

Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
July 22, 3 p.m. ET

Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2

Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
July 23, 2 p.m. ET

Music City Grand Prix

Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tennessee
August 6, noon ET

Gallagher Grand Prix

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
August 12, 2 p.m. ET

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, Missouri
August 22, 3:30 p.m. ET

Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway, Portland, Oregon
September 3, 3 p.m. ET

Grand Prix of Monterey

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California
September 10, 2:30 p.m. ET

Read more

More From