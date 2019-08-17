IndyCar qualifying at Pocono canceled due to bad weather
Despite the weekend schedule looking extraordinarily open, due to only vintage IndyCar parades supporting the NTT IndyCar Series on the 2.5-mile tri-oval, the rainy conditions at Pocono have apparently so restricted action that what track time is available will be consigned to race practice.
That means Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden will start from pole position alongside defending Pocono race-winner Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport-Honda. However, Newgarden will not earn a championship point despite his P1 status.
Behind these two will be reigning Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud (Penske) and Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon who won the previous round of the series at Mid-Ohio.
Two-time Pocono winner Will Power, still seeking his first victory of the season, will line up fifth in the third Penske alongside 2015 Pocono winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas of Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal locking out the fourth row.
Felix Rosenqvist in the second Ganassi car will start as top rookie in ninth, alongside Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda of James Hinchcliffe.
The morning practice session, which was eventually cancelled due to rain, had already been pushed back as low cloud cover had prevented the medical helicopter from arriving.
The rain has now cleared, the sun is out, and once the medi chopper is in place and the track is dry, IndyCar will hold a two-hour practice session, with the teams allowed to use the final 30mins to also include pitstop practice.
Starting line-up for ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway
1
2
Josef Newgarden
Team Penske
2
27
Alexander Rossi
Andretti Autosport
3
22
Simon Pagenaud
Team Penske
4
9
Scott Dixon
Chip Ganassi Racing
5
12
Will Power
Team Penske
6
28
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Andretti Autosport
7
30
Takuma Sato
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
8
15
Graham Rahal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
9
10
Felix Rosenqvist
Chip Ganassi Racing
10
5
James Hinchcliffe
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
11
18
Sebastien Bourdais
Dale Coyne Racing With Vasser-Sullivan
12
21
Spencer Pigot
Ed Carpenter Racing
13
19
Santino Ferrucci
Dale Coyne Racing
14
88
Colton Herta
Harding Steinbrenner Racing
15
20
Ed Carpenter
Ed Carpenter Racing
16
7
Marcus Ericsson
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
17
98
Marco Andretti
Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb Agajanian
18
26
Zach Veach
Andretti Autosport
19
14
Tony Kanaan
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
20
4
Matheus Leist
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
21
59
Conor Daly
Carlin
22
23
Charlie Kimball
Carlin