IndyCar drivers preparing for chaotic Indy 500 qualifying: 'The fans are the winners'

Nathan Brown, Indianapolis Star
·7 min read

INDIANAPOLIS – For decades, part of the Indianapolis 500’s mystique was how the Greatest Spectacle in Racing decided who would start on the inside of the front row and lead the field to green in front of hundreds of thousands of boisterous fans. It was tradition – one shot, give it all you’ve got.

But in the couple decades since The Split, as the list of prospective entrants dropped from around 50 to 40 and now, for years at or just above the magical 33, the tradition has almost become the lack of one at all.

“I feel like the qualifying format changes every year that I’ve been here,” said Graham Rahal, who will make his 15th Indy 500 start later this month. “To be frank with you guys, and you’re probably all going to laugh at me, I don’t even know what the format is this week.

“I’ll just do what they tell me.”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal stretches during Fast Friday practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal stretches during Fast Friday practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

What used to take the fastest single four-lap average run among the field’s best cars now will take three. IndyCar opted to add a third round to its pole-deciding process for the 500 this year to help fill a two-hour network TV window Sunday afternoon that remained half-empty without the prospect of bumping.

More: Top speeds from Indy 500's Fast Friday practice

For some drivers, the chance to experience the most pressure-packed moment of the season multiple times is a thrill that only makes the weekend more appealing. Others feel it’s too much packed into too small a window. One thing they can agree on?

“I think the fans are the winners,” said Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden. “It really is difficult to lay it on the line. It’s so razor’s edge where you’re driving the car, where it used to be, ‘I just have to do this once and get it right.’ But If you do that, now you know you have to do it again.

“I think there’s potential for mistakes. There’s potential to move the field around, and that’s only exciting for the fans.”

Our first crash: Johnson taps Turn 2 wall during first Indy 500 Fast Friday run

As we see occasionally in road and street qualifying, with a field so tight from front to back, every tenth-of-a-second or tenth-of-a-mile-per-hour count. Even the slightest wiggle on corner exit or random gust of wind can make the difference of a driver ending up locked in place Saturday or still holding a chance to run for pole Sunday.

Sometimes, the idea a driver can push it just a bit more up to the edge, or that the pressure to do so as not to get passed up late in the day, results in do crazy things. Alex Palou learned that last year, when went back out on-track after turning an early afternoon top-10 time that ended up safely moving him into Sunday’s Fast Nine.

Though his old time still stood, Palou over-cooked it entering Turn 1 and crashed his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, forcing his team to work through the night to have him ready for a shot at pole. Now, with more cars among the pool to run Sunday – and have a chance at doing so – it’s reasonable to think we could see another over-zealous move come the weekend.

In the first race of his championship defense, Alex Palou took runner-up in the IndyCar season-opener at St. Pete.
In the first race of his championship defense, Alex Palou took runner-up in the IndyCar season-opener at St. Pete.

“This race is 200 laps, and you can start from the back and work up to the front, or you can start on pole and get passed in Turn 1. I prefer starting up front and having an easier race without a lot of work during the first stints. I really care,” Palou said. “To be honest, I like to see the faster cars one more time. ‘Hey, you want to get on the pole? You need to go once again.’

“The issue is for the drivers. We’re putting everything out there. You go for the Fast 12, and you make it there, then you risk it a little bit for the Fast Six, and if you make that, you say, ‘Okay, I’ll risk everything I have.’ If you have a car you know can do it, you have to go. It’s 12 points up for grabs. You start up front, get some photos the next morning, some prize money. I think it’s worth it.”

The caveat, Palou added, is if someone is running like last year’s polesitter Scott Dixon, who’s Fast Six four-lap average speed was 0.5 mph faster than 2nd-place Colton Herta, “then you don’t want to throw it all in and risk it. We’ll see.”

Palou’s Ganassi teammate Marcus Ericsson largely concurred, but said not all the team members in the CGR garage felt the same way.

More on the Indy 500 field:

“I love qualifying here. It’s one of the coolest things you ever do as a racing driver,” Ericsson said. “But the engineers were not as excited. Just more chances for things to go wrong. It is tough. Those four laps when you trim out, it’s a nice balance of adrenaline, enjoyment, but also craziness. Personally, I like it, but I’m not sure everyone does.”

Count three-time 500 polesitter Ed Carpenter in that camp.

“I do love qualifying here, but I don’t know that I love doing two runs within 30 minutes,” Carpenter said. “It’s kind of nice to do one, and then recharge the batteries a little bit because it is stressful and draining – even though it’s just four laps.”

Schedule change, potential rain adds more unknowns

Making matters worse – or that much more exciting, depending on who you are – weather Saturday could play a major factor in how this year’s qualifying procedures play out. As of Friday early-evening, IndyCar tacked on an extra hour to Saturday’s qualifying window, which now will last from 11 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. But storms threaten to move into the area mid-afternoon, putting the prospect of getting the entire 33-car field at least one run at risk.

More: Indy 500 qualifying start times moved up on Saturday to avoid forecasted rain

Once the rain starts Saturday, it doesn’t look likely to let up until early Sunday morning. It means, should rain arrive before 2 p.m. (IndyCar needs roughly three hours without any delays to get everyone a four-lap run), or if a crash or two inserts lengthy pauses into the process, the entire field may not get the one guaranteed run.

Should that be the case once Saturday’s qualifying session is called, times set by those that did run will be discarded, and all 33 cars will start from scratch Sunday. In that case, the field would get only one run each, rather than the ability to go out and try to improve one’s time, and the Fast 12 will come from there. Such an occurrence would mean six drivers would make three qualifying runs with everything on the line over seven hours or less.

Team Penske driver Will Power stands in his pit box at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Fast Friday practice in preparation for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Team Penske driver Will Power stands in his pit box at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Fast Friday practice in preparation for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

“It’s hard to do that three times, because you definitely are on the edge,” 2018 500 polesitter and race-winner Will Power said. “It’s kind of nerve-racking. I would rather just do two, but it is what it is. You’ve got to deal with it and get the most out of it.”

Whenever the Fast 12 is ultimately decided, those 12 cars will begin rolling off one-by-one at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, from slowest in the first qualifying session to the fastest. Once those four-lap runs are finished, the Fast Six cars will run two laps behind the pace car at speeds around 100 mph to help cool down everyone’s engines to the same level, rather than those that ran earlier in the session having equipment at a more optimal running level. Before and after those pace laps, teams will have a pair of five-minute work windows where they adjust their front and rear wings and change tire pressure. Tires can also be changed in the window immediately before the Fast Six.

“This all just puts an emphasis on preparation, making sure that you’re comfortable, and that’s easier said than done – especially when the conditions can change a lot,” Dixon said. “But I think for the fans, it’s fantastic. You’re going to get to see a lot of great cars running, and that should be pretty exciting.”

Email IndyStar motor sports reporter Nathan Brown at nlbrown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @By_NathanBrown.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy 500 qualifying: Drivers preparing for new format, incoming rain

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

    With only a test dummy aboard, Boeing’s astronaut capsule pulled up and parked at the International Space Station for the first time Friday, a huge achievement for the company after years of false starts. With Starliner’s arrival, NASA finally realizes its longtime effort to have crew capsules from competing U.S. companies flying to the space station. Elon Musk’s company pulled off the same test three years ago and has since launched 18 astronauts to the space station, as well as tourists.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the Raptors' center of the future?

    The Toronto Raptors have seemingly committed to small ball, meaning they need a versatile forward who can guard on the perimeter, compete against bigger centers, hit threes and run in transition. Precious Achiuwa is aiming to be that guy. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss Achiuwa's growth in his sophomore season and what he should add to his game during the offseason. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo