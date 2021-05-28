IndyCar courts Black fans, drivers in its push to diversify

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rod Reid ran a program full of young, Black kart racers locked out of a venue because of the pandemic and needed a track to race.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway had spent millions on upgrades on the historic property at the same time last year when the coronavirus had a steely grip on the nation. There was no guarantee -- even if gates were open -- that there would be room for NXG Youth Motorsports ’ usual spot teaching kids STEM classes in a makeshift classroom in the paddock or for their drivers to race around the cone-lined course in a parking lot.

The suggestion was made to Reid: Why not dial up the new boss at IMS?

His plea for help last June to Roger Penske -- Reid noted the 2,300 kids from 11 to 15 years old who have passed through the school over 15 years looking for a path into motorsports -- turned instead into a startling revelation for the Captain.

Yes, the NXG kids needed a place to learn and hone their craft. But the blossoming drivers also represented a rare chance for a minority group severely underrepresented in racing to feel at home inside the sprawling, 111-year-old speedway.

“We told him what we were about and he was really surprised,” Reid said. “The reason we started, especially the idea of exposing the Black community to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, surprised him because he said he couldn’t believe people don’t feel welcome here. I told him, you’re talking years and years and years back to when a person of color couldn’t even go to the speedway.”

The 84-year-old Penske offered NXG space at IMS to resume the program and, essentially, a new start. He helped NXG start a working relationship with Chevrolet, and the program secured loans to purchase a truck for its trailer. The talks with Penske happened to come not long after the death of George Floyd, a catalyst that in part led to IndyCar's “Race for Equality and Change” initiative supporting diversity and inclusivity across the industry.

IndyCar moved to create a more diverse workforce throughout all levels of a series that has had just two Black drivers race in the Indy 500, its showcase annual event that dates to 1911. Willy T. Ribbs became the first Black driver to start the race in 1991 (and again in 1993) and George Mack in 2002 are it.

The 66-year-old Ribbs said he never cared much for his role as Indy 500 trailblazer.

“I didn’t care about it,” he said. “Still don’t. It meant nothing. I was focused on going fast and trying to win. If you focused on anything other than that when you were there, you were going to get hurt or get killed.”

Programs launched over the last several months are designed to reach far beyond the cockpit, but an anchor of IndyCar’s plan was the creation of Force Indy, an all-Black race team led by Reid that competes in the IndyCar ladder USF2000 Series. Force Indy hired and developed Black mechanics, engineers and drivers throughout its entire team. Myles Rowe, who turns 21 in June, drives for the team and has been pegged as a potential Indy 500 driver.

Jimmie McMillian, chief diversity officer for Penske Entertainment, is the architect intent on designing a new era in the open wheel series.

“We want to make sure our paddock represents the fan base that we hope to have,” McMillian said. “My No. 1 goal, I feel every day, is to get rid of the concept that this is a white sport and that people are not welcome here.”

Years before Penske assumed stewardship of the series, IndyCar had a diversity committee that worked on recruitment and retainment for both the series and IMS. While McMillian viewed the number of women involved on the corporate side as a positive for the series -- roughly 35% to 40% of the workforce are women -- the minority makeup “was where we probably struggled.”

IndyCar’s solution was an attempt to become more aggressive and creative in its outreach efforts -- how does it find the best and brightest in urban communities and persuade them to seek a career inside the paddock.

With few exceptions for drivers born into legacy families, pursuing a career in racing is as much about sponsorship, cash and connections as talent, and the hustle is part of the job. IndyCar took a deeper look at identifying businesses willing to support developmental teams or help in securing equipment for up-and-coming programs.

That also means developing a career path in racing for women and minorities in a variety of jobs outside the cockpit ranging from race engineers to public relations and sponsorship selling and beyond.

IndyCar created incentives for teams and track promoters that pushed diversity efforts. NXG students will race karts in Detroit as part of a pilot program that could lead to a full-season schedule in 2022 and expansion of the program is planned across the country.

NXG, funded in part through Lucas Oil sponsorship, has yet to send a student to IndyCar, though there may be no better time for kids to feel like they can succeed in some capacity at IMS.

Look around IMS and tangible culture change is happening now. USF2000, the first rung on the road to IndyCar, raced at IMS during the IndyCar Grand Prix weekend ,and more Black fans seemed to visit the track and watch the race than McMillian could remember.

“They said, ‘I didn’t know so many Black people came to races,’” he said. “The narrative now is: there are a lot of Black people here. We have to make sure all the folks in our community, for one reason or another can say, ‘I’ve been to the track.’”

___

Online: https://apnews.com/hub/indycar

Dan Gelston, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Nick Suzuki's OT winner forces Leafs-Habs Game 6

    The Canadiens are heading home with a pulse — and their fans will be there waiting.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers suffocate Suns for first Staples Center playoff win since 2012

    Anthony Davis had a second straight monster game.

  • Breaking down Alek Manoah's preposterous Blue Jays debut

    If what Alek Manoah showed in his MLB debut is a reflection of what comes next, the Blue Jays have found themselves a game changer.

  • Canes rally to eliminate Preds with overtime win in Game 6

    Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game early in overtime to send Carolina to the second round with a comeback win over Nashville on Thursday.

  • Alek Manoah's mom becomes a legend during son's electrifying Blue Jays debut

    Alek Manoah's first start was everything Blue Jays fans could've asked for, and his mom was rightfully fired up over her son's debut at Yankee Stadium.

  • Nike drops Neymar after he refused to cooperate with sexual assault investigation

    Neymar now has two known sexual assault accusations against him.

  • Jazz announce indefinite bans for 3 fans for heckling Ja Morant's family

    All three NBA games on Wednesday had a problem with fans.

  • Javy Baez fools Pirates into the dumbest baseball play of the season

    Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.

  • Three silver linings from the Raptors' brutal season

    The Toronto Raptors 2020-21 season didn't go as planned, but there were still several positives to take away.

  • Run It Back: Are the Clippers collapsing and will Chris Paul ever be healthy?

    It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.

  • Canada's roster heavy on NBA talent for Olympic qualifier training camp

    Canada announced its 21-player list for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament, and it's heavy on NBAers.

  • Leafs captain Tavares returns to ice one week after frightening injury

    Just one week after suffering a scary injury, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice at Scotiabank Arena.

  • Now the work begins for Penguins' Ron Hextall and Brian Burke

    Penguins executives Ron Hextall and Brian Burke have one chance to build a winner around an expiring core.

  • Champions League final preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea

    Manchester City are desperate to get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time, while Chelsea are hoping to win the competition for the first time since beating Bayern Munich in 2012.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • EURO 2020: Winners and losers from the 1-year delay

    Pushing the European Championship back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic has given some teams a chance to rebuild or integrate new players.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Jets' Mosley aims to make impact again after '2-year hiatus'

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Mosley has been waiting a long time to feel this way again. After what he called a “two-year hiatus” — one because of an injury, the other after opting out because of the coronavirus pandemic — the New York Jets middle linebacker is on the football field again and ready to show he can still be a game-wrecking playmaker. “When you’re out for a while, you always get in your head like, ‘When I get back, how’s it going to feel? Am I going to be able to move like I used to?’" Mosley said Thursday. “After finishing this week, I feel great.” Three practices into organized team activities, Mosley's long-awaited comeback is officially on. Since signing a five-year, $85 million deal — the richest for an inside linebacker — with the Jets in March 2019, Mosley has played in just two games. And neither was for a full four quarters. A four-time Pro Bowl selection in five years with Baltimore, Mosley recognizes there are many who doubt he'll be able to make the type of impact New York expected when it doled out that big money. “There’s a little added chip because you’ve always got your fans that are going to heckle,” Mosley said. “When I get back on the field, I definitely want to make sure they're respecting the name again. You want your players to play and, unfortunately, I haven’t been able to. They have to have the right to do that, so I've got to just make sure I do my job." Mosley's debut with the Jets came in the season opener in 2019, when he had six tackles, returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble against Buffalo. Then, he injured his groin while breaking up a pass in the end zone at the end of the third quarter. New York's defense fell apart after he left, and the Jets lost 17-16. The linebacker missed the next four games before returning for a Monday night game against AFC East-rival New England. Mosley re-injured the groin and missed the rest of the season, eventually having core muscle surgery followed by intense rehabilitation. “It was a grind,” he said. “A lot longer than I expected.” Mosley was feeling healthy again last offseason and appeared on track to reclaim his spot as New York's middle linebacker and quarterback of the defense. But then the pandemic hit. “With the injury from 2019, just that mental and emotional grind of trying to get back on the field," he said, “and then I get hurt again and then COVID happens, it was like, damn, what’s going on?” He made the difficult decision just before training camp to be one of the nearly 70 NFL players to opt out for the season. Mosley said he consulted with various people, including family members, coaches and even the team psychologist. “It was just more of a family decision,” Mosley said without going into specific details. “At the end of the day, it was my decision as well. So I just thought it was the best thing for me to do.” His absence was felt on the defense, which struggled along with the rest of the team as the Jets limped to a 2-14 record that ultimately got coach Adam Gase and his staff fired. Meanwhile, Mosley watched from his home in Alabama, unable to help his teammates. “That was my first time not playing football since I was 5 years old,” Mosley said. “That was the biggest difference. When your team’s losing and you can’t play — whether you opt out or you’re injured — it’s just frustrating because you want to be on the field to help. Whether I would have been there and we won one game or not, or won more games, you just want to be with the team. I think that was the toughest part.” Mosley, who turns 29 next month, came up in trade rumors early in the offseason, but his contract made him difficult to deal — even if the Jets wanted to do so. New York's signing of former Detroit inside linebacker Jarrad Davis also appeared to cloud Mosley's future with the team. Instead, he's expected to man the middle of new coach Robert Saleh's 4-3 base defense. And Saleh has liked what he has seen from Mosley so far. “He looks good,” Saleh said. “He’s a very powerful mover. Obviously, we can’t see tackling, but you can see a lot of power in his movement. He eats up a lot of ground. He’s fluid, he’s smart, he’s savvy, he’s a tremendous gentleman. And I'm just really excited to get a chance to work with him.” Mosley is confident he can return to being the player he was two years ago. He has nearly 600 career tackles, 10 interceptions, 8 1/2 sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries on a resume he expects to add plenty to over the next several seasons. “Yeah, I don’t have any doubts in myself,” he said, mentioning how Rob Gronkowski stepped away from the game before returning and winning a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in February. “I’m here,” he added, "so we’ll let the play do the talking.” — More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • NBA players aren't being sensitive. Fans have gone to the land of assault.

    It’s hard to negotiate the visual of white fans going after Black players, unprompted and seemingly doing so under the shroud of privilege and entitlement.

  • The Rush: LeBron and AD dominate Suns in chippy contest, taking a 2-1 series lead

    LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the 7-seed Lakers over the 2-seed Suns to take a 2-1 series lead, the Blazers drop a game to the Nuggets in Portland and the brooms are out in Miami as the Bucks are one game away from sweeping the Heat.  Plus, Sixers forward Tobias Harris expresses shame in the Philly fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook...but Jared isn’t shocked, and he explains why.