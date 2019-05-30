IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit GP double-header – facts and figures

Click here for the weekend schedule

Track: 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street course on Belle Isle Park.

Race distance: 2 x 70 laps / 164.5 miles each

Push-to-pass parameters: Per race, 150 seconds of with a maximum single duration of 15 seconds.

Firestone tires per entry: Across the weekend, nine sets of primaries, four sets of alternate, five sets of rain tires.

2018 race winners: Race 1, Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda); Race 2, Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Autosport-Honda).

Helio Castroneves (Team Penske) holds the record for the most number of wins here (3), while of the active drivers, Will Power, Dixon, Graham Rahal and Sebastien Bourdais are all on 2 wins each here. Rahal is the only driver to have won both races in one weekend (2017).

2018 pole winner: Race 1, Marco Andretti (Andretti Herta Autosport-Honda) 1min14.8514sec; Race 2, Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda) 1min33.3143sec.

Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya have won three poles each here. Of the active drivers, Takuma Sato, Dixon, Simon Pagenaud have scored two wins each.

Qualifying lap record: Takuma Sato (Andretti Autosport-Honda), 1min13.6732sec, 114.831mph (2017)

Previous winners

Grosse Pointe (dirt oval)

1905 Webb Jay, White steam-engine

Michigan State Fairgrounds (dirt oval)

1928 Ray Keech, Miller

1929 Cliff Woodbury, Miller

1930 Wilbur Shaw, Smith

1931 Louis Meyer, Stevens

1932 Bob Carey, Stevens

Mauri Rose, Stevens

Bill Cummings, Miller

1949 Tony Bettenhausen, Kurtis Kraft

1950 Henry Banks, Moore

1951 Paul Russo, Russo/Nichels

1952 Bill Vukovich, Kuzma

1953 Rodger Ward, Kurtis Kraft

1957 Jimmy Bryan, Kuzma

Renaissance Center (Formula 1)

1982 John Watson, McLaren

1983 Michele Alboreto, Tyrrell

1984 Nelson Piquet, Brabham

1985 Keke Rosberg, Williams

1986 Ayrton Senna, Lotus

1987 Ayrton Senna, Lotus

1988 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

Renaissance Center (Indy car)

1989 Emerson Fittipaldi, Patrick Racing

1990 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing

1991 Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing

Belle Isle

1992 Bobby Rahal, Rahal-Hogan Racing

1993 Danny Sullivan, Galles Racing

1994 Paul Tracy, Penske

1995 Robby Gordon, Walker Racing

1996 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing

1997 Greg Moore, Forsythe Racing

1998 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing

1999 Dario Franchitti, Team Green

2000 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske

2001 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske

2007 Tony Kanaan, Andretti Green Racing

2008 Justin Wilson, Newman/Haas Racing

2012 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

2013 Mike Conway, Dale Coyne Racing

Simon Pagenaud, Schmidt Peterson Hamilton Motorsports

2014 Will Power, Team Penske

Helio Castroneves, Team Penske

2015 Carlos Munoz, Andretti Autosport

Sebastien Bourdais, KV Racing

2016 Sebastien Bourdais, KVSH Racing

Will Power, Team Penske

2017 Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

2018 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport

