IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit GP double-header – facts and figures
Track: 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street course on Belle Isle Park.
Race distance: 2 x 70 laps / 164.5 miles each
Push-to-pass parameters: Per race, 150 seconds of with a maximum single duration of 15 seconds.
Firestone tires per entry: Across the weekend, nine sets of primaries, four sets of alternate, five sets of rain tires.
2018 race winners: Race 1, Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda); Race 2, Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Autosport-Honda).
Helio Castroneves (Team Penske) holds the record for the most number of wins here (3), while of the active drivers, Will Power, Dixon, Graham Rahal and Sebastien Bourdais are all on 2 wins each here. Rahal is the only driver to have won both races in one weekend (2017).
2018 pole winner: Race 1, Marco Andretti (Andretti Herta Autosport-Honda) 1min14.8514sec; Race 2, Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda) 1min33.3143sec.
Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya have won three poles each here. Of the active drivers, Takuma Sato, Dixon, Simon Pagenaud have scored two wins each.
Qualifying lap record: Takuma Sato (Andretti Autosport-Honda), 1min13.6732sec, 114.831mph (2017)
Previous winners
Grosse Pointe (dirt oval)
1905 Webb Jay, White steam-engine
Michigan State Fairgrounds (dirt oval)
1928 Ray Keech, Miller
1929 Cliff Woodbury, Miller
1930 Wilbur Shaw, Smith
1931 Louis Meyer, Stevens
1932 Bob Carey, Stevens
Mauri Rose, Stevens
Bill Cummings, Miller
1949 Tony Bettenhausen, Kurtis Kraft
1950 Henry Banks, Moore
1951 Paul Russo, Russo/Nichels
1952 Bill Vukovich, Kuzma
1953 Rodger Ward, Kurtis Kraft
1957 Jimmy Bryan, Kuzma
1931 Detroit GP winner Louis Meyer.
IndyCar Series
Renaissance Center (Formula 1)
1982 John Watson, McLaren
1983 Michele Alboreto, Tyrrell
1984 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
1985 Keke Rosberg, Williams
1986 Ayrton Senna, Lotus
1987 Ayrton Senna, Lotus
1988 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Keke Rosberg, Williams-Honda, 1985 Detroit GP winner.
Williams F1
Renaissance Center (Indy car)
1989 Emerson Fittipaldi, Patrick Racing
1990 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing
1991 Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing
Belle Isle
1992 Bobby Rahal, Rahal-Hogan Racing
1993 Danny Sullivan, Galles Racing
1994 Paul Tracy, Penske
1995 Robby Gordon, Walker Racing
1996 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing
1997 Greg Moore, Forsythe Racing
1998 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing
1999 Dario Franchitti, Team Green
2000 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2001 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2007 Tony Kanaan, Andretti Green Racing
2008 Justin Wilson, Newman/Haas Racing
2012 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
2013 Mike Conway, Dale Coyne Racing
Simon Pagenaud, Schmidt Peterson Hamilton Motorsports
2014 Will Power, Team Penske
Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2015 Carlos Munoz, Andretti Autosport
Sebastien Bourdais, KV Racing
2016 Sebastien Bourdais, KVSH Racing
Will Power, Team Penske
2017 Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
2018 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport
Greg Moore winning Detroit GP in 1997 in Forsythe Racing's Reynard-Mercedes
Robert Kurtycz