IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit GP double-header – facts and figures

Track: 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street course on Belle Isle Park.

Race distance: 2 x 70 laps / 164.5 miles each

Push-to-pass parameters: Per race, 150 seconds of with a maximum single duration of 15 seconds.

Firestone tires per entry: Across the weekend, nine sets of primaries, four sets of alternate, five sets of rain tires.

2018 race winners: Race 1, Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda); Race 2, Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Autosport-Honda).
Helio Castroneves (Team Penske) holds the record for the most number of wins here (3), while of the active drivers, Will Power, Dixon, Graham Rahal and Sebastien Bourdais are all on 2 wins each here. Rahal is the only driver to have won both races in one weekend (2017).

2018 pole winner: Race 1, Marco Andretti (Andretti Herta Autosport-Honda) 1min14.8514sec; Race 2, Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda) 1min33.3143sec.
Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya have won three poles each here. Of the active drivers, Takuma Sato, Dixon, Simon Pagenaud have scored two wins each.

Qualifying lap record: Takuma Sato (Andretti Autosport-Honda), 1min13.6732sec, 114.831mph (2017)

Previous winners

Grosse Pointe (dirt oval)
1905          Webb Jay, White steam-engine

Michigan State Fairgrounds (dirt oval)

1928          Ray Keech, Miller
1929          Cliff Woodbury, Miller
1930          Wilbur Shaw, Smith
1931          Louis Meyer, Stevens
1932          Bob Carey, Stevens
                  Mauri Rose, Stevens
                  Bill Cummings, Miller
1949          Tony Bettenhausen, Kurtis Kraft
1950          Henry Banks, Moore
1951          Paul Russo, Russo/Nichels
1952          Bill Vukovich, Kuzma
1953          Rodger Ward, Kurtis Kraft
1957          Jimmy Bryan, Kuzma

1931 Detroit GP winner Louis Meyer.

Renaissance Center (Formula 1)
1982          John Watson, McLaren
1983          Michele Alboreto, Tyrrell
1984          Nelson Piquet, Brabham
1985          Keke Rosberg, Williams
1986          Ayrton Senna, Lotus
1987          Ayrton Senna, Lotus
1988          Ayrton Senna, McLaren

Keke Rosberg, Williams-Honda, 1985 Detroit GP winner.

Renaissance Center (Indy car)
1989          Emerson Fittipaldi, Patrick Racing
1990          Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing
1991          Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing

Belle Isle
1992          Bobby Rahal, Rahal-Hogan Racing
1993          Danny Sullivan, Galles Racing
1994          Paul Tracy, Penske
1995          Robby Gordon, Walker Racing
1996          Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing
1997          Greg Moore, Forsythe Racing
1998          Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing
1999          Dario Franchitti, Team Green
2000          Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2001          Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2007          Tony Kanaan, Andretti Green Racing
2008          Justin Wilson, Newman/Haas Racing
2012          Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
2013          Mike Conway, Dale Coyne Racing
                  Simon Pagenaud, Schmidt Peterson Hamilton Motorsports
2014          Will Power, Team Penske
                  Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2015          Carlos Munoz, Andretti Autosport
                  Sebastien Bourdais, KV Racing
2016          Sebastien Bourdais, KVSH Racing
                  Will Power, Team Penske
2017          Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
                  Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
2018          Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
                  Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport 

Greg Moore winning Detroit GP in 1997 in Forsythe Racing's Reynard-Mercedes

