IndyCar-bound Felix Rosenqvist wants Formula E return in the future

Rosenqvist wants Formula E return in the future

Felix Rosenqvist would like to return to ABB FIA Formula E "at some point", as he prepares to make an unexpected final start in the electric championship before joining IndyCar.

Rosenqvist is replacing ex-Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein at the Mahindra Racing squad - where the Swede scored three FE wins in the last two seasons - on a one-off basis for this weekend's Ad Diriyah E-Prix.

Wehrlein and Jerome D'Ambrosio will form an all-new line-up at Mahindra for the rest of the 2018/19 season, but the former will only race for the team from the Marrakech round as he must see out his Mercedes factory contract.

When asked if this was the last time he would appear in FE, Rosenqvist told Autosport: "Short-term, probably yes.

"Long-term - I have ambitions [regarding] coming back here at some point. This championship has done a lot for me and I always enjoyed being here.

"Obviously now I have a new challenge and something I'm really excited to do - it's like a dream come true.

"That's the main target now, but you never know - I could be back at some point."

Rosenqvist has remained close to the Mahindra camp and agreed to step in for the race in Saudi Arabia as "we had already said that in case there would be any situation where [Mahindra] needed another driver, I would be ready for it".

He explained that it was "the right timing" for him to leave FE and join Ganaasi in IndyCar, which he said had "always been a dream".

"I'm sort of coming to the age where if I'd stayed in Formula E maybe it was going to be the place I would stay for a long time," Rosenqvist continued.

"[That] would be fine but I felt that as I had the opportunity in probably one of the best teams in America, in IndyCar, it's maybe an opportunity I'd only have once.

"And I didn't see that opportunity coming again in the future, so it was one of those things. You flip a coin and say 'ok, let's do it'."

FE's rapid growth and manufacturer influx has attracted a grid packed with highly-rated drivers in recent seasons.

Rosenqvist also had his say on the competition he may face for a future FE return.

"I'm not thinking 'oh in eight years I'm going to be back here'," he said. "It's just I think if I do a good job over there, I'm going to keep being able to do things.

"Many have said 'Formula E is growing, it's the right place to be', which I think is right.

"It's true, it's really the booming championship right now.

"But from a sporting point of view I wanted to do IndyCar so bad.

"And I don't really care if it's the money or whatever, I want to drive there and that's mainly the reason I'm there."

