IndyCar’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway – facts and figures

Track: Three-turn 2.5-mile tri-oval in Long Pond, PA

Race distance: 200 laps / 500 miles

Firestone tires per entry: 12 sets for use throughout the weekend.

2018 race winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda).

Rossi is one of four Pocono winners taking part in this weekend’s race. The others are Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Will Power, the latter of whom has won this race twice. A.J. Foyt holds the record for most Pocono wins (four) with Rick Mears second on three.

2018 pole winner: Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min22.0006sec, 219.511mph.

One-lap qualifying record: Juan Pablo Montoya (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 40.1929sec, 223.920mph (2014)

Two-lap qualifying record: Montoya (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min20.4304sec, 223.871mph (2014)

Previous winners

1971 Mark Donohue, Penske Racing, McLaren-Offy

1972 Joe Leonard, Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, Parnelli-Offy

1973 A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Coyote-Foyt

1974 Johnny Rutherford, Bruce McLaren Motor Racing, McLaren-Offy

1975 A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Coyote-Foyt

1976 Al Unser, Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, Parnelli-Cosworth

1977 Tom Sneva, Penske Racing, McLaren-Cosworth

1978 Al Unser, Chaparral Cars, Lola-Cosworth

1979 A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Parnelli-Cosworth

1980 Bobby Unser, Penske Racing, Penske-Cosworth

1981-2 A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, March-Cosworth

1982 Rick Mears, Penske Racing, Penske-Cosworth

1983 Teo Fabi, Forsythe Racing, March-Cosworth

1984 Danny Sullivan, Doug Shierson Racing, Lola-Cosworth

1985 Rick Mears, Penske Racing, March-Cosworth

1986 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth

1987 Rick Mears, Penske Racing, March-Chevrolet-Ilmor

1988 Bobby Rahal, Truesports, Lola-Judd

1989 Danny Sullivan, Penske, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor

2013 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda

2014 Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet

2015 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, Dallara-Honda

2016 Will Power, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet

2017 Will Power, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet

2018 Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Dallara-Honda