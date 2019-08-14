IndyCar’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway – facts and figures

David Malsher
Track: Three-turn 2.5-mile tri-oval in Long Pond, PA

Race distance: 200 laps / 500 miles

Firestone tires per entry: 12 sets for use throughout the weekend.

2018 race winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda).
Rossi is one of four Pocono winners taking part in this weekend’s race. The others are Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Will Power, the latter of whom has won this race twice. A.J. Foyt holds the record for most Pocono wins (four) with Rick Mears second on three.

2018 pole winner: Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min22.0006sec, 219.511mph.

One-lap qualifying record: Juan Pablo Montoya (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 40.1929sec, 223.920mph (2014)
Two-lap qualifying record: Montoya (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min20.4304sec, 223.871mph (2014)

Previous winners

1971          Mark Donohue, Penske Racing, McLaren-Offy
1972          Joe Leonard, Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, Parnelli-Offy
1973          A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Coyote-Foyt
1974          Johnny Rutherford, Bruce McLaren Motor Racing, McLaren-Offy
1975          A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Coyote-Foyt
1976          Al Unser, Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, Parnelli-Cosworth
1977          Tom Sneva, Penske Racing, McLaren-Cosworth
1978          Al Unser, Chaparral Cars, Lola-Cosworth
1979          A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Parnelli-Cosworth
1980          Bobby Unser, Penske Racing, Penske-Cosworth
1981-2       A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, March-Cosworth
1982          Rick Mears, Penske Racing, Penske-Cosworth
1983          Teo Fabi, Forsythe Racing, March-Cosworth
1984          Danny Sullivan, Doug Shierson Racing, Lola-Cosworth
1985          Rick Mears, Penske Racing, March-Cosworth
1986          Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth
1987          Rick Mears, Penske Racing, March-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1988          Bobby Rahal, Truesports, Lola-Judd
1989          Danny Sullivan, Penske, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor
2013          Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2014          Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
2015          Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, Dallara-Honda
2016          Will Power, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
2017          Will Power, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
2018          Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Dallara-Honda

