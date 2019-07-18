IndyCar’s 2019 Iowa 300 – facts and figures

Click here for the weekend schedule

Track: 0.894-mile oval near Newton, IA.

Race distance: 300 laps / 268.2 miles

Firestone tires per entry: 10 sets for use throughout the weekend.

2018 race winner: James Hinchcliffe (Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda).

Of this weekend’s starters, Ryan Hunter-Reay has three Iowa wins, James Hinchcliffe has two, while Tony Kanaan, Marco Andretti and Josef Newgarden have one each.

Interestingly, Scott Dixon has led 126 laps at Iowa Speedway but has no wins, whereas Hunter-Reay has amassed only 54 laps in the lead to score his trio of victories.

2018 pole winner: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 35.2913sec (two laps) 182.391mph.

Of the active drivers, Power and Dixon have earned three pole positions each, although Power started another race from pole when teammate Helio Castroneves was penalized for what was then regarded as an illegal engine change. Other active Iowa pole winners are Simon Pagenaud and Takuma Sato, each of whom have earned one pole position.

One amazing statistic (courtesy of TracksideOnline.com) is that the Iowa polesitter has never finished on the podium.

Qualifying lap records: (One-lap) Castroneves (2014 Team Penske-Chevrolet). 17.2283sec, 186.809mph; (Two-lap) Dixon (2014 Chip Ganassi Racing-Chevrolet) 34.5588sec, 186.256mph.

Previous winners

(all chassis Dallara)

250 miles

2007 Dario Franchitti, Andretti Green Racing-Honda

2008 Dan Wheldon, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

2009 Dario Franchitti, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

2010 Tony Kanaan, Andretti Autosport-Honda

2011 Marco Andretti, Andretti Autosport-Honda

2012 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport-Chevrolet

2013 James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport-Chevrolet

300 miles

2014 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport-Honda

2015 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport-Honda

2016 Josef Newgarden, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

2017 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske-Chevrolet

2018 James Hinchcliffe, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda