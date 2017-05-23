Indy pole winner Dixon robbed at restaurant drive thru

May 21, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Scott Dixon waits to find if his time is good enough for the pole during qualifying for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

By Rory Carroll

(Reuters) - Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said.

Dixon, 36, was with retired racer Dario Franchitti at the time of the incident and neither were hurt, the team added in a statement on Monday.

"Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti are completely fine after being held up last night by two men at a fast food restaurant in Speedway, Indiana," Chip Ganassi Racing said.

"Thank you to everyone for all of your concerns about their well-being. However, we will allow the Speedway/Indianapolis police departments to handle the situation and while they conduct their investigation we will refrain from making any further comments to allow Scott to focus on the upcoming Indianapolis 500."

Fellow Chip Ganassi Racing driver Tony Kanaan, who had been with Dixon after competing for the pole, told reporters two suspects were arrested by police late on Sunday night.

"After such a wonderful day at the track, getting robbed at gunpoint, having a gun pointed to your head while buying a $20 meal, that's kind of scary," said Kanaan.

"Ups and downs and plenty of adrenalin," Kanaan added of Dixon's day.

Dixon posted an average speed of 232.164 miles per hour (373.632 kph) during his four laps on Sunday.

He will hope to capture his second Indy 500 victory after winning the race in 2008 when he also had pole position.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)