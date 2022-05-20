INDY DAY 4: Sato delivers statement with fast lap in wind

  • Takuma Sato, of Japan, pulls out of the pit area during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    1/7

    IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

    Takuma Sato, of Japan, pulls out of the pit area during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Takuma Sato, of Japan, looks over his car before driving during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    2/7

    IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

    Takuma Sato, of Japan, looks over his car before driving during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jimmie Johnson rides his scooter out of the pit area during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    3/7

    IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

    Jimmie Johnson rides his scooter out of the pit area during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, wears one of his four Indianapolis 500 championship rings during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    4/7

    IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

    Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, wears one of his four Indianapolis 500 championship rings during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Conor Daly waits for his crew to ready his car during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    5/7

    IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

    Conor Daly waits for his crew to ready his car during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Colton Herta prepares to drive during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    6/7

    IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

    Colton Herta prepares to drive during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Will Power, of Australia, climbs into his car during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    7/7

    IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

    Will Power, of Australia, climbs into his car during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Takuma Sato, of Japan, pulls out of the pit area during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Takuma Sato, of Japan, looks over his car before driving during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jimmie Johnson rides his scooter out of the pit area during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, wears one of his four Indianapolis 500 championship rings during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Conor Daly waits for his crew to ready his car during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Colton Herta prepares to drive during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Will Power, of Australia, climbs into his car during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL MAROT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Takuma Sato
    Japanese race car driver

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Takuma Sato was the fastest driver at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before IndyCar drivers were given some extra boost for Friday's practice.

He was even quicker afterward — despite the incredibly gusty winds.

The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner from Japan finished atop the speed chart for the third consecutive day with the fastest lap of the week at 232.789 mph.

“All day long and all week, turn three is the one I felt was a bit different from last year,” Sato said. “Until yesterday, it was puzzling, but I think the track is very consistent so I think that's good.”

Sato is attempting to win his third 500 with a third team. His first win, in 2017, came with Andretti Autosport. He won the 2020 race with Rahal Lanigan Letterman Racing and this year is driving for Dale Coyne Racing.

Alexander Rossi, the 2016 race winner, posted the second-best lap at 231.883 and Pato O'Ward of Mexico was third at 231.788. O'Ward had the top Chevrolet in the final six-hour practice session before qualifying begins Saturday. The pole shootout will be held Sunday with the biggest race of the IndyCar season scheduled for May 29.

The tricky weather, a squirrel — and an additional boost of about 90 horsepower — didn't make for a traditional Fast Friday.

While all 33 drivers turned laps, nobody did more work than American rookie David Malukas, Sato's teammate. Malukas logged 39 laps and finished seventh at 231.414.

Nineteen of the 33 drivers completed fewer than 15 laps, a list that included 500 winners Scott Dixon, Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Juan Pablo Montoya, defending series champion Alex Palou of Spain and Colton Herta, who won last weekend’s IndyCar Grand Prix on the road course.

“I think we’re maybe a little bit under the radar,” Malukas said, referring to Coyne's team. ”I wasn’t really expecting anything like this. Whatever way it goes, I’m just happy. I have Takuma Sato as my teammate and I’m driving an Indy car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and we’re quick. If you were to tell me that as a kid, I’d be pinching myself to wake up.”

THE DOUBLE

Penske President Tim Cindric will be watching two races May 29: the 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

Whether he'll attend both will be determined on race day.

Cindric said one of his sons is planning to fly from Norway to Indianapolis for the race and that he plans to play his customary role as Newgarden's race strategist. At least one of them will then fly to Charlotte, North Carolina, where Austin Cindric will be competing.

“Am I doing the double?” Cindric asked, repeating the question. “I never know until after it’s all over. It depends on how the first one goes.”

FOYT FAN

Johnson's father, Gary, has been a big hit as the third turn spotter for the No. 48 car this week.

But as Johnson, a four-time Brickyard 400 champ, has relearned his way around the track in the faster, lighter cars, his father has become an even bigger fan of the IndyCar Series.

“That’s my dad. He loves to smile and have a great time,” Johnson said. “Growing up we just knew of IndyCar — NASCAR was so far away. My grandfather was a huge (A.J.) Foyt fan. So absolutely he’s star struck, and I get it. I’ve been that way myself.”

SCHWITZER AWARD

Four engineers who helped create a two-way communication system to transmit safety information and data to IndyCar drivers were selected as winners of the Louis Schwitzer Award.

Luca De Angelis, Luca Pierrettori, Taylor Paschka and Simone Pusca received the $10,000 prize for developing the EM Marshalling System. The award is presented by BorgWarner and the Indiana Section of the Society of Automotive Engineers.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • INDY DAY 3: Grosjean flirts with wall in Indy 500 practice

    Romain Grosjean flirted four times with the wall Thursday while preparing for his Indianapolis 500 debut. The Frenchman didn't crash — his high drift with 15 minutes remaining in practice came oh-so-close to kissing the outside wall of Indianapolis Motor Speedway — but he seemed unbothered. Grosjean moved from Formula One to IndyCar at the start of the 2021 season and quickly became a key player in the paddock.

  • Windy Indy: Speeds hit 243 mph as weather disrupts 500 prep

    First came the wind — 41 mph gusts that created some of the most challenging conditions in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history -- and the rain was expected to follow. It put IndyCar on its heels on “Fast Friday” as race officials scrambled to save qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. Not a single drop of rain had fallen when IndyCar adjusted its Saturday schedule in hopes of avoiding any disruption to qualifying for its marquee event next weekend.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Sask. Roughriders fans express concern over players strike

    Football season is around the corner, and some Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are wondering what's next. On Sunday, seven teams in the Canadian Football League, including the Roughriders, did not take to the field at Griffiths Stadium for the start of training camp. This comes after a contract dispute between the CFL and the players association where they could not settle on a collective agreement. Some fans of Rider nation are not happy with the situation and hope a deal can be made so they can

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner comments on armed carjacking incident

    Marner, who had his car stolen at gunpoint on Monday, thanked fans, friends, police, teammates and the Maple Leafs organization for their support.

  • Former CFL star Tony Gabriel knows what striking CFL players are going through

    Tony Gabriel can sympathize with striking CFL players. The Hall of Fame tight end was involved in the league's first strike in 1974, which was staged during training camp but settled before the season began. Players with seven of the CFL's nine teams didn't report for the start of training camp Sunday after contract talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association broke down Saturday. Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders players reported to training camp because they're currently not in a lega

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Should the Raptors go for a championship next season?

    The Toronto Raptors are in a position where they have assets, players in their prime and a flurry of talent who have yet to hit their peak but are also in the rotation. They could make a few moves to open the window for a championship next season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss their options. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga