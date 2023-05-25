Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the 2023 Indy 500: Streaming, schedule, live updates, odds and more

Danica Creahan
·3 min read
The busiest weekend in motorsports is fast approaching, with the 107th Indianapolis 500, the Monaco Grand Prix and the Coca-Cola 600 all taking place this Sunday. But the Indy 500, AKA the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” is shaping up to be the biggest well spectacle of them all. After a shocking last-minute shakeup in the Indy 500 qualifiers that left Jack Harvey in the lineup and Graham Rahal out, a collision during Monday's practice race took Stefan Wilson out of the running with a fractured vertebrae, bringing Rahal back into the mix after all. Ready to see how this all shakes out on the track? Start your engines and buckle up, here’s how to watch the official Indy 500 race and pit stop competition down at the Brickyard this weekend.

How to watch the Indy 500:

Date: May 28, 2023

Time: 12:45 p.m

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NBC, Universo

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Indy 500 on?

The 107th Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC and Universo and stream live on Peacock.

(Photo: Peacock)
Stream the Indy 500

Peacock

For $5 per month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including the Indy 500, WWE, Premier League, Sunday Night Football and 'MLB Sunday Leadoff,' plus thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms like “The Office” and even recent theatrical releases like “Cocaine Bear” and “M3GAN.” For $10 per month you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC Channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
$5 at Peacock

When does the Indy 500 race start?

While coverage of the race will begin as early as 9 a.m. over on Peacock, drivers won’t get the official “start your engines” command until 12:38 p.m. ET, with the green flag expected to drop for the 107th Indy 500 at 12:45 p.m.

Keep up with Indy 500 news with Yahoo Sports live updates:

Live Updates

Indy 500 TV schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Monday, May 22

Practice 8: 1-3 p.m. (Peacock)

Friday, May 26

Final practice - “Carb Day”: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock)

Pit stop competition: 2:30-4 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, May 28

Pre-race show: 9-11 a.m. (Peacock)

107th Indianapolis 500: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (NBC, Universo, Peacock)

Best odds to win
• Alex Palou +550
• Pato O’Ward +650
• Scott Dixon +850
• Takuma Sato +1000

2023 Indy 500 starting grid

  1. Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

  2. Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

  3. Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

  4. Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

  5. Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

  6. Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

  7. Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

  8. Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

  9. Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

  10. Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

  11. Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

  12. Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet

  13. Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

  14. Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet

  15. Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda

  16. Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

  17. Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet

  18. Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

  19. Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda

  20. Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

  21. Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda

  22. Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

  23. David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda

  24. Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda

  25. Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

  26. Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

  27. Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

  28. RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet

  29. Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

  30. Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

  31. Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda

  32. Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

  33. Graham Rahal (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

