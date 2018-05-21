Indy 500 schedule, start time, how to watch & live stream
This year's Indy 500 will be the 102nd running of the iconic race, but it will also be Danica Patrick's last.
Patrick announced her retirement from full-time racing in November, saying she would run only the Daytona 500 and Indy 500 in 2018. As such, Patrick will drive the No. 7 GoDaddy Premium Motorsports Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing in the final race of her motorsports career.
Here are a few other things you need to know about the 2018 Indianapolis 500, including schedule, start time, TV and live streaming info.
When is the Indy 500?
The 102nd Indy 500 will take place Sunday, May 27, during Memorial Day weekend.
What time is the Indy 500?
Engines will start at 12:15 p.m. ET and the green flag will drop at 12:20 p.m. The race lasts 200 laps (or 500 miles).
Indy 500 schedule
May 15-18
Indy 500 practice
Saturday, May 19
Indy 500 Bump Day
Sunday, May 20
Iny 500 Pole Day
Monday, May 21
Indy 500 practice
Friday, May 25
Miller Lite Carb Day
Saturday, May 26
Legends Day
Sunday, May 27
102nd running of the Indy 500
How to watch the Indy 500 live
Indy 500 live on TV
The 2018 Indy 500 will be televised live on ABC as the final race of a multi-year contract between Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the network.
Indy 500 live-streaming
The Indy 500 can also be live-streamed on the WatchESPN app and online at WatchESPN.com.
Indy 500 radio information
More than 400 affiliate IMS Radio Network radio stations located throughout the U.S. and Canada will broadcast live Indy 500 coverage beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday with a pre-race show, followed by the race broadcast at 12 p.m.
Indianapolis 500 coverage also will be broadcast live on XM Satellite Radio channel 209 and SIRIUS channel 214. All IndyCar races can be listened to online at IndyCar Radio.
2018 Indy 500 starting grid
Row 1: Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power
Row 2: Josef Newgarden, Sebastien Bourdais, Spencer Pigot
Row 3: Danica Patrick, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon
Row 4: Tony Kanaan, Matheus Leist, Marco Andretti
Row 5: Zach Claman De Melo, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Charlie Kimball
Row 6: Takuma Sato, Kyle Kaiser, Robert Wickens
Row 7: James Davison, Max Chilton, Carlos Munoz
Row 8: Gabby Chaves, Stefan Wilson, Sage Karam
Row 9: Zach Veach, Oriol Servia, JR Hildebrand
Row 10: Jay Howard, Ed Jones, Graham Rahal
Row 11: Jack Harvey, Alexander Rossi, Conor Daly