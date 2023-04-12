Industry Veteran Jared Timmins Joins Diversified as Vice President of Innovation for Media Solutions

KENILWORTH, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces Jared Timmins has joined its Media Solutions business as Vice President of Innovation. As a highly regarded media technology executive and strategist known for his ability to drive disruptive innovation in the industry, Timmins will focus on consulting clients on the latest advances in technology and advising them on how to stay ahead of market demands.

"Jared has already made a positive impact advising our clients on how to connect their audiences to the content and experiences they seek," said Eric Hutto, CEO of Diversified. "He is one of industry's most forward-thinking leaders, and I am confident he will drive significant outcomes for our clients."

Timmins was the first hire of Mathew "Mat" Newfield, who recently joined Diversified as President of its Media Solutions business unit, the largest design-build integrator of on-premises media-centric technologies in North America. Newfield has more than 20 years of leadership experience at several technology companies and deep expertise in security and cloud solutions that complements Diversified's media and broadcast expertise.

"Mat's tech background is a true asset for Diversified's media and broadcast clients," said Hutto. "His leadership will help them connect with their audiences in meaningful ways using secure, cloud-centric solutions."

Newfield's leadership team includes Brad Baldwin, Vice President, Media Operations; Jason Kornweiss, Vice President, Media Strategic Solutions; and Steve Stubelt, Vice President, Media Sales. Together, the leadership team will ensure Diversified's comprehensive suite of solutions are engineered to help clients build connections that make a difference - whether by inspiring viewers, motivating audiences, or streamlining and safeguarding operations.

Diversified leaders will attend the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas, April 15-19. Please reach out to Carrie Lake to speak with them onsite about the latest industry trends.

About Diversified

At Diversified, we leverage the best in technology and on-going advisory services to transform businesses. Our comprehensive suite of solutions are engineered to help clients build connections that make a difference - whether by inspiring viewers, engaging associates, motivating audiences, or streamlining and safeguarding operations. We connect people, technology and experiences, where and when it matters most. Our solutions reach millions every day. Founded in 1993, we're a global organization serving local needs with 2,000+ employees worldwide. Learn more at onediversified.com.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm with a sector-focused approach to investing in U.S. lower middle market services companies within Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind's value creation model is centered on its Buy and Build investment strategy, which seeks to scale lower middle market businesses through accretive acquisitions and operational investments, including foundational resourcing, professionalizing operations, implementing technology capabilities and investing in talent. Since inception, Tailwind has invested $4 billion in over 250 acquisitions, including 51 platform companies and over 200 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.

