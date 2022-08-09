Industry star Myha'la Herrold says Harper Stern's big win is just the beginning

Harper Stern (Myha'la Herrold) just got her first big hit of success on Industry.

After a rough readjustment back to the office, Harper won big for Pierpoint — and herself — when she landed billionaire Jesse Bloom's (Jay Duplass) business in tonight's episode. Landing Bloom as a client meant missing an important meeting with her mentor Eric Tao (Ken Leung) and their other client Felim Bichan (Andrew Buchan), but when the billionaire gives her a call, she can't pass up the opportunity. A standard anxiety-inducing scene on the trading floor later and Harper's new client has become Pierpoint's new big fish. And yet even with the recognition and applause from her co-workers, Harper ends the episode with tears in her eyes.

We spoke to Herrold about Harper's complex relationship with Eric, shooting those hectic trading floor scenes, and what's ahead after Harper's major win.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Harper skips an important meeting to meet Bloom. How much of the play for Bloom is about her making a name for herself separate from her success with Eric?

MYHA'LA HERROLD: It is entirely about her own personal success. I would say it's 85 percent about her and 15 percent about showing off at the bank, and to her peers. Harper understands that everyone has said that this is an impossible thing to do and that is like candy to her. She understands that this is going to up her paycheck and her clout, and making this relationship happen could solidify her as a reputable trader.

Harper saved Eric's job, but their dynamic has taken a hit at the beginning of this season. What has building that dynamic with Ken been like so far?

Working with Ken is a joy. He is one of the most playful and intelligent actors I've ever worked with. I gravitated towards him and did initially because we were the two Americans and we sat next to each other on the desk. I was new coming in, so I looked to him for comfort and advice often, and he always offered it. We created a safe environment between us so that we can build this complex relationship.

Coming back, it wasn't thanks for saving my job and everything's hunky dory. They're going to continue to use what they have on each other as a way to gain something, so as much as it might feel like they worked so closely over the pandemic, she comes back into the office and is immediately reminded of the hierarchy and the social game that goes on there. And that includes Eric.

In episode one, Robert (Harry Lawtey) tells Harper that she's taking their spare room. What do they mean to one another from your perspective?

All of these young characters trauma bond in their first year at Pierpoint. With Harper and Robert, they have a friendship, and when it crossed that line, it was under strange circumstances. They offered each other something different than what Rob was getting from Yasmin, who was very dominant. His relationship with Harper feels safer, so in the second season they become a safe place [for] each other. They've been sleeping together over the pandemic, but it's my understanding they are very good friends who happen to have sex with each other semi-regularly. That kind of intimacy is a comfort thing, so when he says you have to get out of this hotel and to stay in his spare room [in episode one], he's doing that from a place of love.

Harper confronts Yasmin in a very public way at work. What is it like to play this new version of their dynamic with Marisa Abela?

Marisa and I love fighting together on set. It was particularly fun for me as Harper to watch Yasmin have this biting attitude to everyone, including Harper. Harper has an outburst, which is not exactly a surprising thing, and then she goes to Yasmin, who she assumes would play nice with her on the trading floor, but she doesn't. What she says is hurtful, but what is more shocking to Harper is that Yasmin suddenly talks back to her. It's always fun when you get to play intense scenes, no matter what they are.

Do you see a path forward for them?

Always. There's always a way. They've been through the mud and they're getting more honest with each other, so there is a way.

Danny (Alex Alomar Akpobome) is a new entity at Pierpoint who Harper is starting to connect with. What's ahead for the two of them?

What's exciting is the prospect of Harper having a relationship that doesn't start from a place of, "how can I use this person or to get something?" It starts quite pure with [Danny]. What you'll get to watch will be Harper deciding, and changing her mind constantly, whether or not this relationship is a pure one.

Harper is messaging someone on her phone. What can you tease about that mystery?

What I would say first is go back and watch season 1 and try to figure out based on clues who it might be. What I can say is this person is incredibly important to her and she has found them against all odds in some random corner of Instagram. [Harper] is courageous enough and desperate enough to contact them, so expect that to reveal itself and be explosive.

This episode features a thrilling trading floor scene. What is it like to shoot those scenes?

It's chaotic. Those are some of the most challenging scenes for me because you have to play more than the emotional intention of it. This show is not just watching someone make a trade. None of it is casual, it's all loaded. You have to bring that high intensity, emotional interaction, but they are the hardest string of words. No matter how long I do this, the language will always be a challenge.

Harper has a huge win with Jesse Bloom. What can you tease about what's next?

The quintessential thing of finance that I learned is it's like doing a drug for the first time. When you make your first significant trade, you are chasing the high of that for the rest of your career. What you can expect is that's what she's after again, but better. More of that feeling.

Eric tries to get Harper to speak to someone and she tells him to mind his business. This episode ends with her crying. From your perspective, is Harper okay?

I am the first person to say everyone should go to therapy at the very least you should have someone to talk to. Harper has no one in the second season. She doesn't have Yasmin, she can't talk to Rob like that, and she's not going to talk to Eric that way. Harper doesn't have a mentor, parent, therapist, she has no one to talk about how she's genuinely feeling. Is she functioning? Yeah. Is she doing well in business? Yes. Is she all ready? She is lonely.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Industry airs Mondays at 9pm ET on HBO.

