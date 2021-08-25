Industry stalwart Gonzalo Cuadra retires after 30 years with Codelco

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper industry stalwart Gonzalo Cuadra will retire at the end of this month after 30 years as commercial representative in Europe for Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer.

"It will be hard to imagine our presence in Europe without Gonzalo," said Codelco's Chief Commercial Officer Carlos Alvarado in a letter to customers.

Jose Ignacio Perez, who has been with Codelco for 10 years, will replace Cuadra as Chief Executive of Chile Copper Ltd and Codelco Services Ltd, the letter said.

Cuadra has also resigned as Chairman of the London Metal Exchange's (LME) User Committee and as a member of the LME's Copper Committee.

The LME declined to comment on who would replace Cuadra on the two committees.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Sandra Maler)