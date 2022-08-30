Industry Market Leader Pro Music Rights, Inc. (OTC: NUVG) Secures Judgment Against Ayujoy Herbals (OTC: AJOY) f/k/a Groupe Athena Regarding Music Licensing Agreement

Final Judgment by Superior Court of New Jersey in Morris County (Docket # MRS-L-000229-22)
NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro Music Rights, Inc. (OTC: NUVG), one of the world's largest music licensing companies, today announced Pro Music Rights has prevailed in its lawsuit against Ayujoy Herbals (OTC: AJOY) (“AJOY”) f/k/a/ Groupe Athena with a secured judgment in the amount of $77,641 plus statutory and Superior Court clerk fees.

The initial complaint was brought forth by Pro Music Rights, Inc. (“PMR”) (OTC: NUVG) in response to AJOY’s non-compliance on a signed agreement with PMR, in addition to alleged chargeback fraud committed by AJOY. A final Judgment has been issued by Superior Court of New Jersey in Morris County (Docket # MRS-L-000229-22) and is non-appealable.

Pro Music Rights, Inc. CEO Jake P. Noch comments: “This is further proof of PMR’s accounts/receivables, collection initiatives, and enforcement, as such. Licensing infringement and non-compliance is rampant in our industry and PMR has cultivated a revenue stream with high-impact potential for the Company and its Shareholders."

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc. or any other person.

Contact:
investors@ProMusicRights.com

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu