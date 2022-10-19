Industry leaders partner to give accounting firms and small businesses an inside track on working with the IRS
Right Networks and Tax Rep Network partnership will kick off with a live event featuring IRS leadership sharing tips on how to comply with the IRS Security Six
HUDSON, N.H., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, and Tax Rep Network (TRN), the premier tax representation education and training resource for tax and accounting professionals, are partnering to deliver an expansive array of educational tools and new growth opportunities for Right Networks customers. In addition to hosted sessions with the IRS, the partnership will enable accounting firms to explore adding new revenue streams to their practices with tax resolution services.
“Partnering with TRN is a part of our ongoing commitment to deliver the tools and resources needed to help simplify the complexities that come with the business of accounting,” said David Penny, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Right Networks. “We are excited to leverage the years of expertise Tax Rep Network can offer our accounting firm customers in opening new revenue streams and helping small businesses work with the IRS. Additionally, with TRN’s access to the IRS and our security offerings, firms will have a turnkey solution for complying with the IRS Security Six.”
The partnership kicks off with a series of free virtual events that will help firms improve their understanding of IRS regulations and deliver better services to their clients as well as sessions that will help firms and small business owners work with the IRS. All events qualify for CPE Credits.
“Offering tax representation services is a key strategic opportunity for accounting firms to grow their revenue,” said Eric Green, a partner in Green and Sklarz, LLC a Connecticut-based law firm and founder of Tax Rep Network. “Learning about critical security and tax compliance issues directly from IRS officials is an invaluable way to gain insights into effectively and efficiently helping clients facing tax issues.”
Straight Talk on Security Six,
Register here
IRS Update on Top Enforcement Priorities and the List of Action Items for Your
Moderated by: Eric Green, Founder of Tax Rep Network
Register here
Working with a Resource-Challenged IRS
Moderated by: Eric Green, Founder of Tax Rep Network
Register here
About Right Networks
Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, offers the only intelligent cloud
purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. In addition to managed IT solutions, the company provides deep expertise and guidance to make managing a modern, thriving and secure business easier. More than 8,500 accounting firms and 60,000 small to medium-sized businesses count on Right Networks to run their business every day.
About Tax Rep Network
Tax Rep Network (TRN) provides the training, tools, and technology enrolled agents, accountants, tax professionals, and attorneys need to master, market, and monetize their multi-million-dollar tax representation opportunities while empowering taxpayers to productively resolve any issues with the IRS. Led by Tax Rep Network founder, author, and attorney, Eric L. Green, the TRN online and in-person community serves over 50,000 tax, accounting, and legal professionals each year.
