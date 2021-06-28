Industry-First, Low Fee, No Spread Derivative Trading Platform - Bitnext

Bear market Or NEW opportunity

DISTRITO DE PANAMA, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / According to CoinMarketCap ‘s data, the spot market data dropped significantly after May 19, some of tokens even exceeded 50%, especially the main coins, including BTC, ETH, etc.

The cryptocurrency market volatility has brought a lot of negative sentiment to the market, making many cryptocurrency enthusiasts and followers a little concerned. DeFi and NFT, which is the most innovative field in the cryptocurrency market, have also suffered heavy losses.

According to DeFi Pulse latest data, the top 10 global DeFi projects, including Aave, Curve Finance, Compound, Maker, etc., and the data[1] has declined to varying degrees.

As we know, the DeFi project has brought batches of beginning traders in various countries and regional markets from early 2020.

DeFi also brings the power and passion to the entire blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. Traditional financial investment company, funds, venture capital, and even institutional Investors begin to focus on investing in cryptocurrencies.

More and more trading platforms begin to provide service for the DeFi tokens, such as spot trading pairs, contract trading pairs, staking, liquidity pools, lending service, etc.

As a spot trading investor and beginners, without a comprehensive understanding of blockchain technology, you can also enjoyhuge profits simply through spot trading. This kind of thing has not being uncommon in 2017.

In the bull market, beginners can simply register an account on any trading platform and easily buy BTC, or use BTC for getting rewards in many ways.

However, how do we help traders to maintain continuous earnings in the bear market? How does the spot trade when the price drops? Here, it involves higher trading knowledge and the new field that involves contract trading.

Contract trading is already the mainstream trading method in cryptocurrency trading. It can be simply explained as: the use of a limited principal as margin and leverage to carry out buying and selling.

Story continues

You can go through CoinMarketCap ‘s data to understand the market situation which is the data ranking of global contract trading platforms.

Even in the so-called bear market, the trading volume of contract trading platforms can easily and simply have a large increase. In other words, traders can also indeed make profits through the bear market by trading contract.

Industry-First, Low fee, No spread derivative trading platform

On June the 1st, 2021, the world's first low handle fee and zero spread trading platform Bitnext finally launched. Bitnext uses the Zero-Cut system to create a more assured and comfortable trading environment for traders.

Traders can use BTC as margin to trade BTC and ETH. Bitnext ensures high-performance system configuration and engine to keep the accuracy, stability and speed of your orders. Register here

Features of Bitnext

High-Security, Low-Risk

According to the previous data analysis, you can obviously know that almost all contact trading platforms are based overseas. Therefore, the most important thing here is the security when traders use the service. The Bitnext team has a solid security system to protect traders' assets and ensure fast and smooth transactions. Bitnext also helps traders to conduct transactions in the most comfortable way.

Low-Transaction Fee, High-Leverage up to 100x

Bitnext trading platform has set up a low-transaction fee, Maker Fee: 0%, Taker Fee: 0.05%, very expressive. It is also very easy to start for beginners who are contract traders. It supports BTC, ETH, FX trading pairs, etc. Additionally, it can also provide up to 100 times leverage.

It is worth emphasizing that for Bitnext's FX trading pairs, the transaction fee is only $1. Currently, it supports trading pairs: USD/JPY, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, USD/CNH, GOLD(XAUUSD). Register here

No-spread, Up-to-Date data

Most traders willingly choose to use the trading platform which has a small spread of the order price in order to increase profits. Bitnext presently has released the TradingView market data and real-time synchronization; traders can easily check all transaction data on the PC version.

Currently, Bitnext provide 2 trading pairs for cryptocurrency, BTC/USD and ETH/USD. The price of BTC/USD is calculated from data from Kraken, Coinbase, and Bitfinex. The price of ETH/USD is calculated from data from Kraken, Coinbase, and Binance. Traders can keep the data up-to-date with minimal spreads.

High-Speed, Various-Order options

Bitnext supports multiple ways to open orders, such as FOK IOC GTC. In addition, you can set stop-profit and stop-loss when you open orders. Bitnext uses the fastest transaction system and the most secure wallet to save traders' assets. It can guarantee a smooth and fast transaction as well.

Global Platform, Multi-language service

In order to meet the needs of global traders from around the world, Bitnext currently provides 3 language services, English, Chinese and Japanese.

It also provides a 24-hour mail service for answering and supporting traders' questions in various time zones. Bitnext focuses on improving traders' trust and satisfaction.

Guild Team, Battle-Rewards

Bitnext provides a platform for Guild teams to communicate together. Traders can build up a team of 15 members at maximum. Bitnext will host team battles events irregularly. Guild can join in the events, contract trading, and traders can also get team bonus through monthly events in the future.

Three ways to win BTC rewards with Guild Team

Upgrade guild level Transaction volume battle Trading battle

In general, contract traders mostly trade alone, and there are less opportunities for communication. Bitnext provides traders with a platform for trading and communication, which can increase traders' team combat awareness, cohesion, and trust. Additionally, traders create the guild team and lead the team to win rewards together.

Recruiting Guild Team Leaders

We provide the following services to assist Guild Team Leaders:

Professional service support 3 layer system Commission High commission rate Exclusive fee discount Marketing support

Check More

If you are a beginning contract trader, Bitnext provides you with the lowest transaction fee. So that you can open an order with 0 spreads, you can gradually join the world of contract trading under the premise of reducing risk.

If you are a professional contract trader, Bitnext provides you with a variety of trading pairs, a variety of order methods to meet your professional requirements. You can also build up a team and lead beginning traders to win rewards together.

CONTACT:

BITNEXT INC.

Distrito de Panamà - PANAMÁ

Official: https://bit-next.com/guild

Contact: ib@bit-next.com

Register here

SOURCE: BitNext





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/653418/Industry-First-Low-Fee-No-Spread-Derivative-Trading-Platform--Bitnext



