Industry experts discuss Canelo Alvarez's place in Mexican boxing history

Boxing kingpin Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring for the second time in three months on Saturday, Dec. 15, when he moves up in weight to challenge Rocky Fielding for the WBA (regular) super middleweight title, live and exclusively on DAZN.

Boasting a 50-1-2 record, including 34 KOs, Alvarez is a two-division world champion who has defeated former world titleholders such as Shane Mosley, Amir Khan, Austin Trout, Erislandy Lara and Gennandy Golovkin.

MORE: Join DAZN and watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding on Dec. 15

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The only blemish on Alvarez's record came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013.

Alvarez has already accomplished more than what most fighters do for a career and he's only 28 with a lot of time of left before he hangs up the gloves.

But if he retired today, where would Alvarez currently rank among the great Mexican fighters such as Miguel Canto, Marco Antonio Barrera and Ricardo Lopez? And when it is all said and done, will Alvarez surpass Salvador Sanchez, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Ruben Olivares as the greatest of them all?

Sporting News spoke with some boxing experts to get these questions answered.

Where does Canelo stack up among the all-time great Mexican fighters right now?

Bernard Hopkins, future Hall of Famer and former middleweight and light heavyweight champion

Story continues

If you ask me this question in another year or two, he’s going to be embedded into the great Mexican fighters. He’s already faced some of the all-time great fighters the sport has ever seen. He’s knocking at the door with his hand on the doorknob right to turn in. It takes a matchup to bring him in that door. It can’t be just Canelo. It has to be his opponent that is coming in there with the same accolades. That’s where you make your legacy. It’s about who you fought, for how long you fought and what happened in those moments. That’s what makes a legacy become legendary. Canelo is there. Canelo has an opportunity that I know he’s not sleeping on to build his legacy. All he has to do is put in the work.

Chepo Reynoso, head trainer of Canelo Alvarez

Right now, he would obviously be one of the best fighters in history. He's had great moments and great wins and until this moment he has won titles in two divisions, and he beat the previously seated best top fighter. So, if we are talking about now, he will be considered one of the best fighters in Mexican history.

Dan Rafael, ESPN.com

If Canelo retired today, he would most definitely rank among the all-time great Mexican fighters. It would be hard to put him above legends like Julio Cesar Chavez or the lower-weight legends like Salvador Sanchez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, but he is in the conversation anywhere below that.

Kieran Mulvaney, HBO boxing insider

There is a case to be made, I think, that he has already become the biggest Mexican "star" since Chavez. He is one of the two biggest draws in all of boxing worldwide, has engaged in two bouts of the highest caliber that have constituted the greatest rivalry in the sport right now, and despite the controversies that have followed him lately, and the skepticism with which he has at times been viewed by many Mexican fans, he draws huge numbers of fans. I think the size of a Canelo crowd is pretty much limited only by the size of the venue. In terms of that nebulous sense of "greatness," that's trickier, of course. In terms of the quality of opposition he's faced, I'd say he's still behind, say, a Marco Antonio Barrera, whose 1999-2006 run was terrific. And he's a million miles behind Ruben Olivares, who competed in a bantamweight division that was absolutely monstrous. In terms of the first criterion, I'd say top two. Going by the second standard: probably lower reaches of the top 10, just below the likes of Barrera and Miguel Canto.

Thomas Gerbasi, boxingScene.com, RingTV.com and BoxingNewsOnline.net

My first impulse is to think of Chavez, Sanchez, Barrera, Morales, Olivares, Marquez, Lopez, etc., and say there’s no way he belongs with that group. Not yet. But then I look at his body of work and there are a ton of legitimate names on there. Can you play that game where you say he caught a lot of guys like Mosley and Cotto on the way down, that he was too big for Khan and that maybe Golovkin has seen better days? Yes. But I can say that about a lot of guys who are considered all-time greats. You make do with what you’re given. I can’t kill Wladimir Klitschko for being the best of a weak era for heavyweights and I can’t kill Alvarez for catching people at the right time. He’s fought whoever’s been put in front of him and he’s only lost to Mayweather. All-time Mexican great? I can live with the bottom half of the top 10 for now.

Diego Morilla, boxing writer

I am not sure I could come up with a number in an all-time list, but I am pretty sure he will not be ranked as high as he should be. Very few fighters in Mexican history have sparked as many debates and passions as Canelo, and only the passing of time will allow some of those fans and observers to really put his accolades into perspective and see the whole picture of the kind of fighter he was. Winning a title at 168 will definitely put a great finishing touch in his resume and further cement his legacy, but winning his people’s hearts and minds is still a challenge that only time will help him overcome.

Carlos Toro, Fightful.com

Right now, given what's he accomplished already, it's hard to not already see Canelo as an all-time great. For many, when looking at history's greatest boxers, one of the questions will undoubtedly be, "What's their signature victory?" Canelo already got that with the win over Gennady Golovkin in their exciting rematch back in September. You can certainly make a strong case that Canelo is already a top-10 all-time great Mexican boxer, considering the names on his resume (Miguel Cotto, Golovkin, Shane Mosley) and the only loss on his record being Floyd Mayweather Jr. when Canelo hadn't even turned 25 years old by the time they fought in 2013. In a way, Canelo's career arc reminds me a bit like the late, great Salvador Sanchez. Both men won titles in multiple weight classes early into their 20s and quickly blossomed into a major star with big names under their resume despite their young age. The difference here is that we actually have a chance to witness Canelo's career blossom into that of boxing's biggest star at the moment. Right now, Canelo is in that Juan Manuel Marquez type of territory where he is a future Hall of Famer, has won multiple world titles and has attained a level of consistency throughout almost a decade that few today can match. What's great about Canelo is that he's not even 30 years old, so if Canelo's career in 2018 is already one where he is in the conversation of where he ranks all time among the Mexican greats, imagine where he could end up when he hangs it all up.

Ryan Maquinana, BoxingInsider.com writer

At this point, I think Canelo still has a couple more rungs to climb before we can consider him in that same echelon with a Mexican fighter as accomplished as a Julio Cesar Chavez or Salvador Sanchez. Had he won the rematch with Golovkin without controversy, I think we could really start that discussion of him being on that route. However, the bright side is that Canelo's only 28 and continues to improve with each fight, which is impressive considering the quality of opposition he's faced so far. The wide loss to Mayweather aside, he still holds very good wins over Erislandy Lara and Austin Trout, two southpaws in their relative primes that were generally avoided. Cotto and Mosley were way past their primes, but they're still marquee names for the résumé, and while brawlers like Kirkland and Angulo were tailor-made for Canelo, those are solid fighters and nothing to scoff at, either.

MORE: Join DAZN and watch Canelo plus more than 100 fight nights a year

Where could Canelo rank when he retires?

Bernard Hopkins. Future Hall of Famer and former middleweight and light heavyweight champion

You got Salvador Sanchez and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. He will be in either the top five or the top 10 as one of the greatest Mexican fighters of all time because of longevity and achievements. He’s right there. He’s a nice-looking guy. Don’t let that fool you because he can flat-out fight. You see how Canelo fought "GGG" in both fights. He sure wasn't worried about a modeling contract when the fights were over. He was fighting like a guy that didn't care about whether he looked good or not. He doesn’t care about things other than being the best he can be in the ring. He will stack up definitely in the top 10 of all-time great Mexican fighters. If things go the way I think they will go, he will go down as a top all-time time great Mexican fighter in history.

Dan Rafael, ESPN.com

Canelo is only 28 and just signed a five-year contract with DAZN, so he plans to be around for a while still. There is a lot more he can accomplish that would add to his already Hall of Fame resume. It is possible he could be considered the No. 1 Mexican boxer of all time when he retires? Yes, it is possible but there is still work to be done.

Kieran Mulvaney, HBO boxing insider

This is an interesting one, and a lot depends on how he wants to manage his career going forward. One thing that will be interesting: Canelo is the first HBO superstar to set off in a world without HBO; how will the absence of the behemoth of the last few decades affect his ability to achieve the greatness to which he presumably aspires? Without the 500-pound gorilla on the scene, the sport is now more fractured in terms of broadcasting, and we still don't know how the DAZN/ESPN/Showtime/Fox jockeying will play out on this side of the Atlantic. There are very good challenges out there for him from 154 to 168; as the sport sorts itself into silos, how many are makeable? One problem with this kind of prognosticating, of course, is that there is always the chance that there is one unexpected opponent out there who could upset the apple cart and change perceptions. How differently would someone have answered this question about Barrera pre- and post-Junior Jones, for example? I can envisage a scenario in which Canelo beats the likes of (Jermall) Charlo and is then upended by Billy Joe Saunders, who is a nightmare style matchup for him. So, it's a really tough one to predict, but if he keeps improving the way he is, if he keeps following the career arc he is following and if he keeps winning, (then) there is every reason to think he can ultimately be regarded as among the very best Mexican boxers of all time, up there in the pantheon of the greatest with Chavez and Sanchez. If, on the other hand, close decisions start to go against him, then I can see a case where hindsight declares that he was good, not great, and the beneficiary throughout his career of some generous judging.

Thomas Gerbasi, boxingScene.com, RingTV.com and BoxingNewsOnline.net

The potential is there for him to move up significantly simply because he’s only 28 with perhaps eight to 10 years more in the sport, and he’s not slowing down. If the Golovkin rematch proved anything, it’s that he’s still evolving. Add Charlo, Jacobs and Andrade to his resume in 2019-20, and his case as one of the best Mexican fighters ever gets rock solid.

Diego Morilla, boxing writer

I guess this will depend on who puts the list together. There is a group of boxing historians and journalists who "play for the bleachers," as they say, continuously criticizing Canelo just to pander to their base of hardcore fans who still believe in the fabled "Mexican style" of boxing and fail to acknowledge any of those alleged values in Canelo, and there are also other factors at play that have hindered Canelo's chances of being mentioned in the same breath with revered names such as Olivares, Chavez, Zarate and others. But on achievements alone, I do believe he’d crack the top 20 easily, and I wouldn’t have a problem giving him a spot in the lower top 10 one day. The placing could be much better for Canelo in a few years, after his detractors and reluctant fans leave behind their prejudices about his style, his looks and even the sound of his voice or his political inclinations to see the bigger picture of his amazing accomplishments in boxing.

Matthew Aguilar, ElPasoTimes.com

Canelo sealed up his legacy with the rematch win over "GGG," and he won fighting a very "Mexican style" fight and showing the prerequisite Mexican qualities of chin, guts, toughness and self-belief. So, at the end of the day, I suppose it doesn't matter how you get there, as long as you get there, and Canelo will likely be regarded as one of the best and most influential Mexican boxers of all time.

Carlos Toro, Fightful.com

What helps Canelo's case in this instance is that he is the defining Mexican boxing star of this era now that the previous era of Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera as the country's biggest names has ended. Canelo proved he was Mexico's best by completely dominating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May 2017. Right now, it's hard to determine the future of Canelo's career without making some assumptions. With Canelo's feet being firmly planted on DAZN, it's safe to assume a middleweight unification fight between Canelo and WBO champion Demetrius Andrade might be possible. There's also the possibility of Canelo defeating Rocky Fielding and remaining at super middleweight, potentially fighting WBA "super" champion Callum Smith. That's not to say Canelo is not capable of making that claim when it's all said and done. Regardless of the circumstances, Canelo already has wins over Golovkin, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, Erislandy Lara and Carlos Baldomir. That's a pretty impressive list already. A win over Fielding wouldn't add too much to Canelo's resume aside from another world title. Part of the mystery is seeing how Canelo performs with DAZN, if he is able to take boxing to the next level and somehow become a true megastar. Canelo has the names on DAZN to fight and further state his claim as the best ever, but whether or not it happens is a completely different story. As it stands, Canelo would most likely need to either clean out the middleweight division, have a great run at super middleweight, or get a third fight with Gennady Golovkin and win that fight decisively before making a case of him being the greatest of all time. In order to become No. 1, however, Canelo will more than likely have to do a combination of any of the aforementioned options. I think Canelo will ultimately end up as a top-five (at worst) all-time Mexican boxer if he continues his career trajectory. At best, I can see Canelo being in the immediate conversation of who is No. 1, but he will need to have a second half to his career as great as this first half was.

Ryan Maquinana, BoxingInsider.com writer

If Canelo wants to be the greatest Mexican fighter ever, he still needs a high-quality foil to really make a statement. I'm interested in watching this Rocky Fielding fight and it's not because I think it will be all that competitive. It's because if Canelo looks spectacular at 168 pounds, that opens a whole new world for him in terms of potential matchups. And if you can't find a big name, putting yourself in vulnerable situations against heavier foes can capture the public's imagination as well. That's what being "pound for pound" is all about, right?