Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Revenue Forecasts By 19%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Kymera Therapeutics from its 18 analysts is for revenues of US$82m in 2023 which, if met, would be a substantial 59% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$69m in 2023. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a decent improvement in revenue forecasts.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$54.76, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Kymera Therapeutics' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 153% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 18% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 15% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Kymera Therapeutics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Kymera Therapeutics this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Kymera Therapeutics.

