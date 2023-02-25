Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Revenue Forecasts By 11%

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Johns Lyng Group has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a noteworthy 11% to AU$6.31 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Johns Lyng Group's eleven analysts is for revenues of AU$1.2b in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a satisfactory 3.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 43% to AU$0.21. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$1.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.20 in 2023. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a substantial gain in revenue and a small lift in earnings per share estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of AU$8.10, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Johns Lyng Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$9.30 and the most bearish at AU$5.43 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Johns Lyng Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 6.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 29% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 22 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Johns Lyng Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Johns Lyng Group.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on Johns Lyng Group that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about our valuation approach.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

