Industry 4.0 Market Size & Share Statistics Value Will Grow to USD 210 Billion by 2026, Global Estimation by Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Worldwide Industry 4.0 Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 70 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 210 Billion by 2026, at 17% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are General Electric, Google, AIBrain, General Vision, Microsoft, Siemens, Amazon Web Services, Mitsubishi and others.

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “ Industry 4.0 Market By Technology, By End-User, And By Region: Global Industry Size, Share Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026 ”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Industry 4.0 Market size & share expected to reach to USD 210 Billion by 2026 from USD 70 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global Industry 4.0 Market: Overview

Industry 4.0, also referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, is composed of robotic control, automation tools, and big data analytics that support efficient production and maneuver in any manufacturing sector. It not only augments the technology used but also enhances asset performance, material utilization, and other industrial procedures implicated in the industries. The global industry 4.0 market will witness remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the rising adoption for industrial automation, growing usage of robot technology, and an upsurge in government funding to promote digitalization. However, the installation of advanced robotic and data analytics technology needs huge initial investment along with a team of expert personnel, which are the two key factors hampering the market growth.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Industry 4.0 Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-industry-40-market-by-technology-artificial-intelligence-963

Story continues

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

General Electric

Google

AIBrain

General Vision

Microsoft

Siemens

Amazon Web Services

Mitsubishi

FANUC

Cisco

HP

Yaskawa

SAP

KUKA

Intel

ABB

Stratasys

Ansys

IBM

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-industry-40-market-by-technology-artificial-intelligence-963

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Industry 4.0 Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Industry 4.0 Market?

What are the top companies operative in Industry 4.0 Market?

What segments are covered in Industry 4.0 Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Industry 4.0 Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-industry-40-market-by-technology-artificial-intelligence-963

Market Dynamics

By technology, IoT segment dominates the global industry 4.0 market during the study timeframe

IoT is gaining popularity among several manufacturing industries, as technology enhances the efficiency of industrial production processes. The industrial gears connected with wireless technology, sensors, and data processing equipment would help industries to optimize the production rate, determine equipment’s real-time state, locate possible malfunctioning within the equipment, and organize proximity schedules for servicing & repairing of gears. The rising trend for remotely handling the industrial manufacturing processes, especially under adverse conditions such as mining and submerged oil extraction sectors, is the leading factor for the growing adoption of IoT, which in turn propels the global industry 4.0 market.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-industry-40-market-by-technology-artificial-intelligence-963

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Digital Health Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 70 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 210 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 17% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players General Electric, Google, AIBrain, General Vision, Microsoft, Siemens, Amazon Web Services, Mitsubishi and Others Segments Covered Technology, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global industry 4.0 sector. Key strategic developments in the global industry 4.0 market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global industry 4.0 market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Industry 4.0, also referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, is composed of robotic control, automation tools, and big data analytics that support efficient production and maneuver in any manufacturing sector. It not only augments the technology used but also enhances asset performance, material utilization, and other industrial procedures implicated in the industries. The global industry 4.0 market will witness remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the rising adoption for industrial automation, growing usage of robot technology, and an upsurge in government funding to promote digitalization. However, the installation of advanced robotic and data analytics technology needs huge initial investment along with a team of expert personnel, which are the two key factors hampering the market growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-industry-40-market-by-technology-artificial-intelligence-963

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Industry 4.0 Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing remarkable growth for the industry 4.0 market during 2020–2026

The majority of the leading companies have established their manufacturing plants in the Asia Pacific region owing to the rapid technological advancement and relatively moderate investment for setting up a plant. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key countries within the region that are widely adopting robotics and wireless technology in production industries, thereby flourishing the Asia Pacific industry 4.0 market.

This report segments the global industry 4.0 market as follows:

Global Industry 4.0 Market: Technology Segmentation Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

5G

Internet of Things (IoT)

Blockchain

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

3D Printing

Global Industry 4.0 Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Energy & Power

Aerospace

Logistics

Automotive

Others

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com



