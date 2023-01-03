Industrial Waste Management Market Size To Hit USD 2.14 Trillion at a CAGR of 10% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increasing government regulations and the growing need to dispose of hazardous waste managing

New York, US, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Industrial Waste Management Market Information By Waste Type, By Service, and Region—Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 2.14 trillion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 10.0% during the assessment timeframe.

Industrial Waste Management Market Overview:

The waste materials produced in any manufacturing sector are called industrial waste. Industrial waste includes chemicals, dirt & gravel, solvent, organic waste, scrap metal, and concrete that may be non-hazardous or hazardous. Most of the waste is considered hazardous, which is toxic, radioactive, polluting, corrosive, and igniting the air, water, and soil sources that are close. Waste management refers to a process or activity of treating waste and offering several solutions for recycling it. The techniques utilized for waste management in industrial areas are recycling, recovery, incineration, and landfills, composting. Industrial waste management involves landfill, land application, segregation, and recycling. Segregation includes splitting the waste by type for effective disposal. Techniques of managing waste differ from facility to facility. Waste characterization is needed to examine all the waste types that the facility generates, their level of production, and the way to manage it properly. The global market for industrial waste management has demonstrated massive development in recent years. The main parameter boosting the development of the market is the growing awareness regarding the hazardous impact of this waste on both environmental and human health.

Industrial Waste Management Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading participants across the global Industrial Waste Management Market includes players such as:

  • Republic Services

  • Clean Harbors

  • Suez Environment

  • Daiseki co. Ltd.

  • Veolia Environment

  • EnviroServ Waste

  • Waste Management Inc.

  • SembCorp

  • Stercicycle Inc.

  • Remondis

Furthermore, governments across several regions across the globe are imposing regulations on limiting the production of this waste, which in turn is also predicted to impact the market growth over the review era positively. Moreover, several nations across the globe are witnessing a significant rise in industrialization in the past few decades, which is causing a substantial rise in the production of industrial waste. The growing requirement to manage this waste properly is causing an upsurge in the market's performance.

Industrial Waste Management Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Industrial Waste Management Market Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 2.14 Trillion

Industrial Waste Management Market Growth Rate

CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

The rise in the creation of advanced technologies

Key Market Drivers

An increasing number of industries across the world

Industrial Waste Management Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for industrial waste management has demonstrated massive development in recent years. The main parameter boosting the development of the market is the growing awareness regarding the hazardous impact of this waste on both environmental and human health.

Furthermore, governments across several regions across the globe are imposing regulations on limiting the production of this waste, which in turn is also predicted to impact the market growth over the review era positively.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several aspects may restrict the market performance over the coming years. The primary parameter limiting the market growth is the high cost of industrial waste management. In addition, the low importance of waste importance is also likely to impact the development of the market over the assessment era.

COVID-19 Impact

The global market for industrial waste management has experienced a tremendous impact due to the advent of the global health disaster in the figure of COVID-19. Considering the travel restrictions and social distancing norms implemented across the majority parts of the world, the market faced a major fall in demand. On the other hand, with the fast vaccination across the majority of the world, global activities are getting back on track, which in turn is predicted to have a major impact on the growth of the global market for industrial waste management over the evaluation era.

Industrial Waste Management Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the manufacturing segment is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for industrial waste management over the assessment period. The manufacturing wastes comprise chips, scrap metals, defective products, and others. Given the rapid industrialization, the waste generated from manufacturing plants is more than other types causing a rise in demand for proper waste management. The rapidly expanding manufacturing sector is likely to have a positive impact on the development of the segment. On the other hand, the construction & demolition waste segment is likely to ensure the maximum growth rate over the coming years. the global infrastructure development is boosting and accelerating building activity. The growing number of demolitions of old buildings is likely to boost the segment's development over the assessment period.

Among all the services, the collection segment is predicted to hold the top spot across the global market for industrial waste management over the coming years. the main aspect supporting the development of the segment is the growing environmental awareness and efforts taken by industries to better environmental performance across the globe. On the other hand, the landfill segment is predicted to ensure the maximum growth rate over the coming years. across the world; environmental awareness is gradually growing. A landfill refers to a pit layered with solid waste. It is covered and maintained for final disposal and is small in size. As it eventually impacts the environment and human life, landfills support the prevention of groundwater pollution. If correctly handled, the landfill provides an efficient disposal option.

Industrial Waste Management Market Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is projected to guarantee the top spot across the global market for industrial waste management over the evaluation period. The year-on-year rise in the production and assortment of industrial waste across the region is the prime aspect causing a rise in the regional market's performance. Furthermore, factors such as growing industrialization, expanding manufacturing sector, and supportive government policies will likely positively impact regional market development over the coming years. In addition, the region is known for its fairly high population, which is anticipated to catalyze the growth of the regional industrial waste management market.

The North American regional market for industrial waste management is projected to thrive considerably during the review era. People across the region are becoming more aware of how their actions impact the environment.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

