Industrial Waste Management Market Size Expected to Rise USD 1,473.95 billion at CAGR 5.6% by 2029

Fortune Business Insights

Industrial Waste Management Market to Reach USD 1,473.95 Billion by 2029; Republic Services Inc. Acquired US Ecology Inc. to Expand Company Footprint: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial waste management market size was USD 961.96 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 1,004.38 billion in 2022 to USD 1,473.95 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6% in the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Industrial Waste Management Market, 2022-2029.”

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization to Elevate the Market

Increasing industrialization and urbanization coupled with awareness regarding waste management has boosted the demand for waste management solutions. Technological developments in recycling facilities will also facilitate the industrial waste management market growth. The rising number of industries has increased the amount of waste generated which has generated the need for proper waste management, thus propelling the market.

On the other hand, high waste disposal cost will act as a challenge for businesses operating in this domain.

Request a free sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/industrial-waste-management-market-100116



Industrial Waste Management Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 1473.95 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 961.96 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 239 Segments covered Industrial Waste Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Waste Type (Construction & Demolition Waste, Manufacturing Waste, Chemical Waste, Mining Waste, Oil & Gas Waste, Agriculture Waste, Nuclear Waste, Others), By Service (Landfill, Recycling, Incineration) And Regional Growth Drivers Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization to Elevate the Market Closure of Industrial Units and Reduced Waste Production Hindered Market Growth

COVID-19 Impacts:



Story continues

The spread of COVID-19 resulted in the closure of industries as lockdowns were implemented worldwide. This negatively impacted the industrial segment as supply chains were disrupted. Various organizations limited their workforce and workplaces were functioning at 50% capacity. The amount of waste generated decreased, which, in turn, hampered the market expansion amid the pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-waste-management-market-100116

Report Coverage:

The report provides crucial insights to key growth stimulants and challenges impacting market trends over the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, the market is divided into segments and regions and analyzed systematically. Market share, growth rate, and valuation of each segment and region are documented as well. The report also entails a section which sheds light on the impact of COVID-19 on the global market and enables investors to make informed decisions.

Segmentation of Report:

Construction & Demolition Waste Segment to Lead Backed by Growing Infrastructure Activities

Based on waste type, the global market is split into construction & demolition waste, manufacturing waste, chemical waste, mining waste, oil & gas waste, agriculture waste, nuclear waste, and others. Among these, the construction & demolition waste segment held 29.7% of the market share in the recent past owing to rising infrastructural activities.

Landfill Segment to Capture the Largest Market Share

As per service, the market is divided into landfill, recycling, and incineration. Among these, the landfill segment held majority of the industrial waste management market share.

Geographically, the global market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Owing to Growing Number of Industries

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market of industrial waste management over the forecast timeframe owing to high population and expansion of industries. The region was gauged at USD 338.67 billion in 2021.

North America is expected to record substantial expansion due to increasing awareness of environmental impact of industrial waste and amendment of the landfill law in the U.S. As per the law, the U.S. government charged USD 7,500 per person for illegally dumping and burning of garbage.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions by Leading Players to Propel the Market

The industrial waste management industry players often make tactical decisions such as collaborations, partnerships, product launches, and investments in research & development to enlarge profit margins, increase product reach, and garner larger revenues. One such decision is acquiring other companies to improve their portfolio.

Key Industry Development:

May 2022: Republic Services, Inc. acquired US Ecology, Inc., an Idaho-based environmental and disaster response services provider. This acquisition expands the company’s footprint in environmental solutions in Canada and the U.S. Moreover, this move will also provide Republic Services with integrated capabilities for its environmental solutions business.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-waste-management-market-100116

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Veolia (France)

SUEZ (France)

Covanta (U.S.)

Waste Management Inc (U.S.)

Stericycle (U.S.)

Daiseki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

CLEAN HARBORS INC. (U.S.)

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Biffa (U.K.)

SembCorp (Singapore)

Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Industrial Waste Management Market Segmentation:

By Waste Type:

Construction & Demolition Waste

Manufacturing Waste

Chemical Waste

Mining Waste

Oil & Gas Waste

Agriculture Waste

Nuclear Waste

Others

By Service:

Landfill

Recycling

Incineration

Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions & Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Insight on Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Waste Management Market

5. Global Industrial Waste Management Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Waste Type

5.2.1. Construction & Demolition Waste

5.2.2. Manufacturing Waste

5.2.3. Chemical Waste

5.2.4. Mining Waste

5.2.5. Oil & Gas Waste

5.2.6. Agriculture Waste

5.2.7. Nuclear Waste

5.2.8. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type

5.3.1. Landfill

5.3.2. Recycling

5.3.3. Incineration

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.4. Latin America

5.4.5. Middle East & Africa

Continued…

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/industrial-waste-management-market-100116

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



