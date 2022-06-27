Industrial Waste Management Market Size Worth USD 1,434.98 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.6% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The industrial waste management market size is expected to grow from USD 937.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 1,434.98 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Pune, India, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial waste management market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 1,434.98 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Industrial Waste Management Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 937.6 billion in 2020.

The rising construction and demolition waste, and manufacturing waste due to rapidly increasing infrastructure development around the world have severely impacted the environment. For instance, Abu Dhabi generates 42% of total solid waste due to construction and demolition activities.  On the other hand, a report by the Building Material Promotion Council, states that India generates an estimated 150 million tons of construction and demolition waste every year. Therefore, such a huge amount of waste generated needs to be managed effectively and this is expected to accelerate the market growth in upcoming years.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/industrial-waste-management-market-100116


Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.6%

2028 Value Projection

USD 1,434.98 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 937.6 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

220

Segments covered

By Waste Type, By Service and Regional

Growth Drivers

Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization Around World Will Boost the Market

Key Players to Focus on New Launches to Strengthen their Market Prospectus


Driving Factor:

Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization Around World Will Boost the Market

The demand for waste management solutions is widely increasing in developed countries. Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, industrial waste generation is also increasing across the globe. Thus the demand for waste management systems increased in both developing as well as developed nations. Additionally, awareness about waste management is also expected to drive the industrial waste management market growth. For instance, in developing nations such as India, around 60% of waste was processed in the year 2020, and in 2018, only 28.57% of waste was processed. Such awareness activities will therefore generate huge market traction in upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation has positively impacted the market. As the intensification of single-use products and panic buying increased production and consumption. This thwarted effort to reduce plastic pollution. Moreover, before the pre-pandemic situation, the world was already facing challenges in the waste management sector. Around 2 billion people lack access to the waste collection and nearly 3 billion people lack access to waste disposal, reported UN-Habitat 2020. This has been amplified due to COVID-19 and its related social distancing measures. Thus several countries are coming up with policies to ensure sustainable management of waste.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-waste-management-market-100116


What does the Report Provide?

The market for industrial waste management report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By waste type, the market is segmented into construction & demolition waste, manufacturing waste, chemical waste, mining waste, oil & gas waste, agriculture waste, nuclear waste, and others. By service, the market is divided into landfill, recycling, and incineration.

  • Based on service, the landfill segment held a market share of 54.4% in 2020. This is because landfills are an effective way to manage waste. For instance, in 2018, about 146.1 million tons of municipal solid waste was landfilled. Such initiatives are contributing towards the segment’s growth.

 Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and South America.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Increasing Industrialization

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period. This is attributable to rapid industrialization which led to huge demolition and construction waste in developing countries. Moreover, China is producing a large amount of conventional as well as e-waste. To manage it, the government is taking serious steps. This is likely to fuel the regional market. The region’s market stood at USD 320.85 billion in 2020.

Middle East & Africa is expected to showcase significant industrial waste management market share in upcoming years owing to the booming industrial sector in the region. Additionally, government rules in the region are also accelerating the regional market. For instance, The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has made a decision on regulation of the export and transit of hazardous waste shipments across the UAE border.


Quick Buy -  Industrial Waste Management Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100116


Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Focus on New Launches to Strengthen their Market Prospectus

The global market industrial waste management contains a large number of prominent companies that are constantly trying to develop unique solutions to cater to the demand from across the globe. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms, launching new solutions to strengthen their portfolio in the market. Below is industry development:

  • December 2020 –The Irish waste recycling firm, Kiverco was chosen by the waste management company Averda, to design, build and install a waste recycling plant for recycling construction waste from The Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia.

List of Players Operating in the Industrial Waste Management Market are as follows:

  • Suez

  • Veolia Environment

  • Waste Management Inc.

  • Stericycle

  • Remondis

  • Daiseki Co. Ltd.

  • Clean Harbors

  • Biffa

  • Covanta Energy

  • SembCorp

  • Republic Services, Inc.

Industrial Waste Management Market Segmentation:

By Waste Type:

  • Construction & Demolition Waste

  • Manufacturing Waste

  • Chemical Waste

  • Mining Waste

  • Oil & Gas Waste

  • Agriculture Waste

  • Nuclear Waste

  • Others

By Service:

  • Landfill

  • Recycling

  • Incineration


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-waste-management-market-100116


Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis

4.4. Technological Developments

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Waste Management Market

5. Global Industrial Waste Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-waste-management-market-100116


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport

    Hockey Canada says it must "do more" to build a safer culture in the sport. What that looks like remains to be seen. The national organization released a brief statement Thursday following the federal government's move 24 hours earlier to freeze public funding in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said Wednesday that Hockey Canada would only have its taxpayer money restored once officials produced an incomplete rep

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Cogliano shouted at Nathan MacKinnon in the midst of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration. “87!” he bellowed. It was a reference to the final two numbers of MacKinnon’s hotel room, which Colorado’s star forward thought was a great omen when he checked in ahead of Sunday night's Game 6 in Tampa. Sidney Crosby, like MacKinnon a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is known for being No. 87. Now MacKinnon is a Stanley Cup champion, just like Crosby. “We just fe

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h