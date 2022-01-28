Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market to Reach Over $871.6 Million by 2028 - Powered by Increasing Benefits of Industrial Vacuum Cleaners - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market finds that increasing benefits of industrial vacuum cleaners is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increased stringent safety and hygiene standards across industries, the total global industrial vacuum cleaner market is estimated to reach USD 871.6 Million by 2028, up from USD 623.6 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

Furthermore, the increase in adoption of automated systems is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global industrial vacuum cleaner market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type (Dry, Wet & Dry), by Power Source (Electric, Single Phase, Three Phase, Pneumatic), by Industry (Food & Beverages, Metalworking, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Benefits of Industrial Vacuum Cleaners

The increasing benefits of industrial vacuum cleaners are anticipated to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period. The industrial vacuum cleaners are used in the cleaning of larger areas or for commercial purposes. The industrial vacuum cleaners offer various benefits across the industries. Though industrial vacuum cleaner is costly, but its long usage, usefulness, and the effective cleaning in lesser time acts as a major benefit compared to its cost. Furthermore, these vacuum cleaners are environmentally viable as these are fitted with requisite disposal mechanism and help trap any dirt, mites, dust, or other allergens from the floor. Additionally, use of this cleaner reduces the required time, energy and man-power to a large extent. Thus, owing to the effective benefits offered by industrial vacuum cleaners has increased its demand from various industries.

Opportunity: Rapid Pace of Industrialization in Emerging Economies to Stimulate Market Growth

The increase in industrialization in emerging economies is expected to support the growth of the industrial vacuum cleaner market in near future. The economic growth that comes from industry helps population in developing economies to make life better. The rapid pace of industrial growth and expansion in economies like China and India and the increase in prominence of economic development over environmental serious environmental problems has led to industrial growth in these regions. Furthermore, the increasing technological change and innovations for industrial growth is also expected to create more opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the high machinery cost and heavy structure of industrial vacuum cleaners may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the industrial vacuum cleaner market is highly competitive and most of the players are focussing in research and development activities to offer more reliable and innovative products to the consumers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the industrial vacuum cleaner industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the industrial vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing adoption of advance technologies by the industrial and commercial sectors in the region. Additionally, the established stringent government regulations regarding safety and hygiene are also expected to support the growth of the industrial vacuum cleaner market in near future.

North America held significant market share in global industrial vacuum cleaner market and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in strict regulatory and economic factors in the region. Furthermore, the innovation in the product offerings and increase in research and development activities are also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market:

  • Nilfisk A/S (Denmark)

  • Alfred Kaercher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Comac SpA (Italy)

  • Tennant Company (US)

  • Diversey, Inc. (US)

  • Hako GmbH (Germany)

  • Delfin Industrial Vacuums (Italy)

  • Numatic International Ltd. (UK)

  • RGS Vacuum System (Italy)

  • Ruwac Industriesauger GmbH (Germany)

  • Depureco Industrial Vacuums (Italy)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type (Dry, Wet & Dry), by Power Source (Electric, Single Phase, Three Phase, Pneumatic), by Industry (Food & Beverages, Metalworking, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/industrial-vacuum-cleaner-market-463060

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market?

  • How will the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market?

  • What is the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

September, 2018: Tennant Company announced the acquisition of Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Company. The acquisition was a strategic move that aligned with the growth aspirations in the China market and will enable Gaomei and Tennant to further strengthen their position in the region by offering highly complementary product portfolios and differentiated go-to-market approaches.

April, 2018: Delfin announced the launch of the new Brushless Vacuum Cleaners range. The new range includes vacuum cleaners able to meet any dust, liquid or mixed suction needs, inside various Atex areas.

This market titled “Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 623.6 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 871.6 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 4.9% from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Type: - Dry, Wet & Dry

Power Source: - Electric, Single Phase, Three Phase, Three Phase

Industry: - Food & Beverages, Metalworking, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Building & Construction

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

