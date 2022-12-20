Industrial Protective Footwear Market Size Estimated to Reach US$ 10.87 Billion by End of 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / According to the industrial protective footwear market report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market was valued at US$ 6.78 Bn in 2021. The industrial protective footwear market forecast states it is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2031.

Rapid industrialization and an increase in government initiatives to improve employee safety at workplaces are driving the global market. The current industrial protective footwear market trend is the incorporation of digital technology into personal protective equipment (PPE). Additionally, digital technology is being used to develop industrial electrical safety shoes for worker safety. The safety footwear can interpret data sent by sensors and actuators and take appropriate action to prevent sliding or loss of control. Work boot electrical safety shoes are used in industries such as mining and construction to protect workers from potential hazards such as falling objects and sharp nails. Protective footwear lessens the force of falling objects and cuts from sharp objects, which are anticipated to propel the industrial protective footwear market growth.

Companies in the industrial protective footwear market are also focusing on high-growth applications such as manufacturing, construction, mining, and chemical industries to register huge business growth. Furthermore, the implementation of worker safety regulations in developing nations has increased the demand for industrial safety shoes. Therefore, companies in the market for industrial protective footwear are relentlessly focusing on research and development of industrial safety footwear and electrical safety footwear, which are utilized in majority of industries. Manufacturers are trying to capitalize on incremental opportunities in slip-resistant and puncture-resistant soles for industrial footwear in order to expand their revenue streams. Thus, the industrial protective footwear market growth is expected to be exponential during the forecast period of 2022-2031.

Industrial Protective Footwear Market: Growth Drivers

Leather is used in the manufacture of safety shoes because of its property of non-conductivity. Further, it also protects against electric shocks. Genuine leather protects against abrasions, punctures, falling objects, and burns. This factor is expected to drive demand for leather footwear in the industrial protective footwear market.

Various types of occupational risks while operating heavy machinery can cause injuries to workers. Protective shoes and boots are widely used in the construction industry to ensure the safety of working employees. According to OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), wearing protective work boots or shoes with slip- and puncture-resistant soles is mandatory for construction workers. Concurrently, governments across the world have put in place strict regulations to cut down on workplace mishaps. This is anticipated to increase industrial protective footwear demand during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Boots are expected to be a lucrative segment of the global market during the forecast period because they protect the toes from heavy objects or compression. Safety boots have enough cushioning and arch support. This relieves muscle strain, so workers feel less fatigue. Wearing appropriate work boots can also aid in the prevention of lower back pain caused by muscle strain. These aspects enhance the productivity of employees, which has made protective footwear popular among consumers.

During the forecast period, rubber and PU are likely to emerge as the most lucrative segments. Footwear made of these materials is lightweight and slip-resistant; thus, PU is regarded as the best material for boot soles, which could eventually increase market sales.

Industrial Protective Footwear Market: Regional Dynamics

Growth in awareness of workplace safety and the expansion of industrial safety regulations in Asia Pacific are anticipated to expand market value. The industrial protective footwear market is estimated to witness significant growth opportunities due to the widespread use of contract labor. Furthermore, the number of fatal workplace accidents is highest in Asia Pacific, which could prove to be a growth driver for the global market.

Industrial Protective Footwear Market: Prominent Companies

Prominent participants in the global market are:

UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH & Co. KG

VF Corporation

Elten GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Bata Industrial

Rock Fall (UK) Ltd

Dunlop Protective Footwear

Wolverine

Simon Corporation

Rahman Industries Ltd.

Industrial Protective Footwear Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Shoes

Boots

Density

Single Density

Double Density

Material

Leather

Rubber

Plastic

PU

Gender

Male

Female

Unisex

Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

End-user

Individual

Corporate/ Industry

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

