Industrial Info Offers Impactful News Across Wide Range of Industries

Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Industrial Info’s news articles keep readers apprised of the impact of market forces and geopolitical events on a wide range of industries such as from Oil & Gas Production, Power, Pharmaceuticals & Biotech, Industrial Manufacturing and Chemical Processing. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the energy transition to renewables, the COVID-19 pandemic, net-zero emissions regulations and global supply-chain shortages are just some of the issues that we are following from an industry perspective.



Please check out some of our recent news items below!

U.S. LNG to the Rescue? Cheniere, Other Firms Add Liquefaction Capacity

March 8, 2022--Ongoing developments, both political and market-based, in the U.S. energy sector could accelerate its rise as a key source for global energy security. Among the possible beneficiaries is U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Cheniere Energy, which said Monday it had signed an agreement with engineering firm Bechtel Corporation to start adding up to 10 million metric tons per year of liquefaction capacity to its terminal at Corpus Christi.

"The Ukraine conflict has only increased the commercial momentum to approve additional LNG infrastructure to enhance supply security in Europe," said Shane Mullins, Industrial Info's vice president of product development for the energy markets. "2022 is shaping up to be another record year of approvals for additional LNG supply, as we still see Venture Global's Plaquemines and Tellurian's Driftwood projects moving forward this year, in addition to Cheniere's mid-scale project."

Click here to register and read the rest of this free Industrial Info article!

IEA: Global Methane Emissions 70% Higher than Previously Thought

March 4, 2022--Actual methane emissions from the global energy sector are about 70% greater than previously thought, according to the Global Methane Tracker 2022, compiled by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and released late last month. The IEA's new estimate, based on satellite measurements and other forms of data tracking, contrasts with emissions estimates that nations have submitted to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Story continues

Click here to register and read the rest of this free Industrial Info article!

Russia's Military Boot Effectively Shuts Down Ukraine's Industrial Complex

February 25, 2022--Industrial Info is tracking more than 50 industrial plants in Ukraine that have been shut down or otherwise impacted as a result of the Russian invasion. This includes Ukraine's ports, steel mills, manufacturing plants and power facilities.

Click here to register and read the rest of this free Industrial Info article!

As Residual Fuel Use Rises Shipping Companies Wrestle with Converting to Cleaner Fuels

February 23, 2022--It's called by several names: residual fuel, bunker fuel, heavy fuel oil and more. The thick leftovers from petroleum after all the removal of the "good stuff" like gasoline, diesel and kerosene have been used to power oceangoing ships since the 1960s. It's used because, being leftovers, it's about 30% cheaper than diesel, the main alternative.

Click here to register and read the rest of this free Industrial Info article!

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: LinkedIn.

Contact:

Brian Ford

Ph: (713) 783-5147



