Industrial Nanotech, Inc Subsidiary Syneffex Inc Signs Agreement with Lowe’s

Industrial Nanotech Inc

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Industrial Nanotech, Inc (Pink Sheets: INTK), a global nanoscience solutions and research leader, today announced that they have signed a distribution agreement with Lowe’s Inc. through the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Syneffex Inc.



Eric Graham, VP of Sales for Syneffex Inc, states, “It's great to have a powerhouse such as Lowe’s be a distribution point for Syneffex products. We look forward to this venture and the opportunity it affords Industrial Nanotech, Inc.”

The Syneffex Inc. products will be available on Lowe’s website for shipping and in-store pickup in approximately two weeks.

Industrial Nanotech, Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and product development leader. See the following links for more information:

www.industrial-nanotech.com

www.syneffex.com



Investor Contact: Rodd Leeds

rodd.leeds@industrial-nanotech.com

