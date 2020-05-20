Industrial Nanotech, Inc. Announces New Division

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Industrial Nanotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:INTK), a rising global leader in nanotechnology-based solutions, announces a new division.

Historically, the Company sold energy saving coatings to customers and the customers applied it themselves or hired their own contractors to apply the coatings.

Industrial Nanotech, Inc. now also offers application of their products through their new Industrial Projects Division.

"Since inception in 2004, one of the limiting factors to our sales has been the availability of qualified contractors that would apply our products for a cost effective price in a high quality manner.", states Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech, Inc. "In many cases, especially large projects for Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 customers, we would be required to provide our technical personnel onsite throughout the job to make sure the application… and in particular the prep work prior to applying our coatings…was done professionally and with attention to detail".

Mr. Burchill continues, "Additionally, we were constantly having to negotiate pricing terms for our customers and contractors. In this process, we learned about actual costs of application and discovered that we could offer our customers better prices while still receiving healthy profits from this new revenue stream."

"The final impetus for creating this division is a new customer with 100's of factories… all very large and all very similar in equipment… and all of which they want coated with our product in the coming years. This made it the perfect opportunity to create and train our own crews to apply the coating for them, which they wanted us to do," concludes Mr. Burchill

Industrial Nanotech, Inc. now offers installed prices for industrial factory projects meeting minimum size and accessibility requirements.

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a rising global nanoscience solutions and research leader. The Company develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for sustainable manufacturing and buildings which are sold worldwide, including patented thermal insulation and asset protection coatings which provide energy savings, thermal insulation, corrosion resistance, prevention of CUI, moisture resistance, UV resistance, chemical resistance, and other protective benefits. The coatings are low VOC, water-based, and sustainable.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

