Industrial Metal Supply Opens Seventh Store in San Jose

Industrial Metal Supply
·3 min read
Region's largest metal supplier opens spacious retail center to meet metal needs for Bay-area businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Metal Supply Co (IMS), the largest metal supplier in the Southwest and Northern California, announced the addition today of its seventh warehouse store at 569 Charcot Avenue in San Jose. Formerly Campbell Metal Supply, and recently acquired by IMS, the new store offers same-day access to a large variety of metals and related accessories in hundreds of sizes and continues IMS's tradition of nearly 75 years of service.

"The fully-stocked San Jose location allows us to expand our same-day solutions for manufacturers and individuals that thrive in the Bay Area, such as the tech and aerospace industries, medical devices, equipment manufacturers, fabricators, artists, engineers and contractors," said IMS owner and CEO Neil Sherman. "We're proud to offer our unique metal buying experience for all people and businesses alike, whether they're looking for large or small quantities or the hands-on personalized service IMS guarantees."

The tremendous variety of IMS products now available in San Jose ranges from steel, aluminum, stainless, copper, and brass to hard-to-find items, including tool steel, expanded, perforated, welded wire sheets, lead, casters, welding rods, patinas, structural aluminum pipe fittings and hobbyist miniature shapes. The San Jose store also stocks thousands of metal accessories in a clean, organized indoor space, making it easy and fun for even novice metal buyers to navigate.

"This acquisition has been on our radar for some time as the location allows us to bring our "metal made easy" capabilities to a new region of California," added Sherman. "There is really nothing like our stores here in Northern California. Customers tell us that they are like 'candy stores' for metal users. IMS understands the high-quality demands of many of the area's most discerning businesses and industries and is proud to provide materials that meet or exceed that standard bringing faster service and greater accessibility."

In addition to offering the Bay area's widest selection of metal in one location, IMS stores are proud to offer a 10% discount to senior citizens, members of the military, students and first responders. The store is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with expanded hours forthcoming. For added convenience, IMS offers next-day local delivery or same-day Will-Call pickup. Learn more at https://www.industrialmetalsupply.com/ or call  (408) 432-4890 for the San Jose location.

About Industrial Metal Supply

Industrial Metal Supply Company meets the needs of metal buyers throughout California and Arizona with seven locations offering delivery, will-call and in-store options unique to the industry. Family-owned and operated since 1948, IMS offers the broadest line of metals available from a single distributor and has honed a reputation of total focus on customer needs, including quick turnaround. For more information, follow us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn or YouTube or visit the website.

Contact Information:
Heidi Goitia
PR for Industrial Metal Supply
heidi@theferrarogroup.com
928-220-1747

