Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 16% this week, taking one-year losses to 85%

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. It must have been painful to be a Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 85% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down83% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 61% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has shed US$45m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

View our latest analysis for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 85%, including dividends. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 21%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 22% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust you should be aware of.

Of course Industrial Logistics Properties Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here