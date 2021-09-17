Industrial IoT Market by Device & Technology, Connectivity Type, Software, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial IoT Market by Device & Technology, Connectivity Type, Software, Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Metals & Mining, Agriculture), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IIoT market size is expected to grow from USD 76.7 billion in 2021 to USD 106.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the IIoT sector is driven by factors such as technological advancements in semiconductor and electronic devices, increased use of cloud computing platforms, standardization of IPv6, and support from governments of different countries for R&D activities related to IIoT.

Networking technology to hold the largest share of the IIoT market in 2026.

Networking technology is expected to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry by device & technology in 2026. Both wired and wireless technologies are integral for machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity to gather real-time data from industrial machinery across different geographies.

Market for manufacturing to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Owing to the increasing adoption of new technologies, such as global positioning systems, remote sensing, and variable rate technology, in precision farming, the IIoT market for the agriculture vertical is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to be the largest market for IIoT during the forecast period. Dense population and growing per capita income, along with large-scale industrialization and urbanization, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the IIoT market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial IoT Market

4.2 Industrial IoT Market, by Vertical

4.3 Industrial IoT Market in Asia-Pacific, by Vertical

4.4 Industrial IoT Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Sector

5.2.1.2 Increased Use of Cloud Computing Platforms

5.2.1.3 Standardization of Ipv6

5.2.1.4 Support from Governments of Various Countries for R&D Activities Related to IIoT

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Incompatibility of Legacy Equipment with Communication Networks

5.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Engineers Conversant with New Developments in Ai and IoT Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Application of Ai and IoT in Medical Sector During Pandemic

5.2.3.2 Predictive Maintenance of Machinery

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Susceptibility of IoT Technologies to Cyberattacks

5.2.4.2 Maintenance and Updates of IIoT Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Case Studies

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Industrial IoT Market: Ecosystem

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Trade and Tariff Analysis

5.11 Patents Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Standards

5.13 Market Standards

6 IIoT Market, by Device and Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sensors

6.2.1 Sensors Are Emerging as Critical Components of IIoT Ecosystem

6.3 Rfid

6.3.1 Growth in Adoption of Rfid Technology in Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare Industries

6.4 Industrial Robotics

6.4.1 Industrial Robotics Are Expected to Revolutionize Different Manufacturing Processes

6.5 Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

6.5.1 Rising Use of Dcs for Regulatory Controls in Manufacturing Sector

6.6 Condition Monitoring

6.6.1 Increase in Demand for Condition Monitoring to Ensure Proper and Uninterrupted Functioning of Industrial Machinery

6.7 Smart Meters

6.7.1 Surging Adoption of Smart Meters in Domestic and Commercial Applications

6.8 Electronic Shelf Labels (Esl)

6.8.1 Growing Use of Esl in Retail Stores for Price Automation and Product Information Display

6.9 Cameras

6.9.1 Increasing Adoption of Cameras for Security and Surveillance Applications

6.10 Smart Beacons

6.10.1 Growing Use of Smart Beacons in Retail Vertical

6.11 Interface Boards

6.11.1 Interface Boards Power Various Nodes of Intelligent Transportation Systems in Transportation Vertical

6.11.2 Multifunctional Boards

6.11.3 Vehicle Detection Boards

6.11.4 Communication Boards

6.12 Yield Monitors

6.12.1 Yield Monitors Record Site-Specific Yield Data for Agriculturists

6.13 Guidance & Steering

6.13.1 Increasing Use of Guidance & Steering Systems in Precision Farming

6.14 GPS/GNSS

6.14.1 Increasing Use of Gps/Gnss for Effective Navigation of Vehicles

6.15 Flow & Application Control Devices

6.15.1 Increasing Use of Flow and Application Control Devices in Variable Rate Applications

6.16 Networking Technology

6.16.1 Numerous Machines and Sensor Nodes Are Connected to Internet Using Networking Technologies

7 Industrial IoT Market, by Connectivity Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wired Technologies

7.2.1 Ethernet

7.2.1.1 Modbus

7.2.1.2 Profinet

7.2.1.3 Cc-Link

7.2.2 Foundation Fieldbus

7.3 Wireless Technologies

7.3.1 Wi-Fi

7.3.2 Bluetooth

7.3.3 Cellular Technologies

7.3.3.1 4G/LTE

7.3.3.2 5G

7.3.4 Satellite Technologies

8 Industrial IoT Market, by Software

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

8.2.1 PLM Enables Effective Development and Installation of Products

8.3 Manufacturing Execution Systems (Mes)

8.3.1 Mes Help Production Plants with Materials, Orders, and Production Management Functionalities

8.4 Scada

8.4.1 Scada Systems Help in Maintaining and Effectively Controlling Different Industrial Operations

8.5 Outage Management Systems (Oms)

8.5.1 Oms Enable Electric Utilities to Manage Their Power Outages Effectively and Improve Their Response Time

8.6 Distribution Management Systems

8.6.1 Dms Facilitate Effective Management of Electricity Distribution Networks

8.6.1.1 Case Study: FPT Software

8.7 Remote Patient Monitoring

8.7.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Reduces Instances of Hospitalizations, Readmissions, and Hospital Stays

8.7.1.1 Case Study: Kore Wireless and Biointellisense

8.8 Retail Management Software

8.8.1 Retail Management Software Help in Planning and Redesigning Business Strategies According to Prevailing Market Scenario

8.9 Visualization Software

8.9.1 Visualization Software Offer Real-Time Videos and Data Analysis

8.10 Transit Management Systems

8.10.1 Transit Management Systems Provide Accurate Information Pertaining to Location and Performance of Vehicles

8.11 Farm Management Systems

8.11.1 Farm Management Systems Comprise Software and Services Used for Precision Farming

9 IIoT Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.3 Energy

9.3.1 Remote Monitoring of Plants Drives the Growth of IIoT in Energy Sector

9.3.2 Smart Grids

9.3.2.1 Growing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply is Leading to Increasing Deployment of Smart Grids

9.3.3 Oil & Gas

9.3.4 Metals & Mining

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Remote Patient Monitoring During Covid=189 Boost the Growth of IIoT in Healthcare

9.5 Retail

9.5.1 Point-Of-Sales (Pos)

9.5.1.1 Changing Customer Requirements Supplement Boost Demand for Pos Terminals

9.5.2 Interactive Kiosks

9.5.2.1 Rising Demand for Interactive Kiosks to Improve Overall Customer Experience

9.5.3 Self-Checkout Systems

9.5.3.1 Growing Demand for Self-Checkout Systems in Developed Economies

9.6 Transportation

9.6.1 Intelligent Signaling Systems

9.6.1.1 Growing Demand for Intelligent Signaling Systems to Drive Growth of Transportation IIoT Solutions Market

9.6.2 Video Analytics

9.6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Surveillance to Fuel Growth of Video Analytics Market

9.6.3 Incident Detection Systems

9.6.3.1 Growing Deployment of Incident Detection Systems to Monitor and Detect Locations of Incidents

9.6.4 Route Scheduling Guidance Systems

9.6.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Traffic Analytics to Drive Demand for Route Scheduling Guidance Systems

9.7 Agriculture

9.7.1 Precision Farming

9.7.1.1 Growing Adoption of Precision Farming Globally to Increase Agricultural Productivity

9.7.2 Livestock Monitoring

9.7.2.1 Increasing Use of Remote Sensing and Connected Technologies for Livestock Monitoring

9.7.3 Smart Greenhouses

9.7.3.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Greenhouses is Expected to Boost Demand for IIoT Solutions Worldwide

9.7.4 Fish Farming

9.7.4.1 Surging Use of IIoT Solutions to Effectively Monitor Fish Farms

10 Geographical Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Revenue Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis, 2020

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Pervasive

11.5.3 Emerging Leader

11.5.4 Participant

11.5.5 Industrial IoT Market: Company Product Footprint

11.5.6 Industrial IoT Market: Offering Footprint

11.5.7 Industrial IoT Market: Vertical Footprint

11.5.8 Industrial IoT Market: Regional Footprint

11.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

11.6.1 Progressive Company

11.6.2 Responsive Company

11.6.3 Dynamic Company

11.6.4 Starting Block

11.7 Competitive Scenario

11.7.1 Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.7.2 Product Launches/Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 ABB

12.1.2 General Electric

12.1.3 Emerson Electric

12.1.4 Intel

12.1.5 Cisco

12.1.6 SAP Se

12.1.7 Honeywell

12.1.8 Siemens

12.1.9 Huawei

12.1.10 Rockwell Automation

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Arm Holding

12.2.2 PTC

12.2.3 Dassault Systemes

12.2.4 Sigfox

12.2.5 Bosch

12.2.6 NEC

12.2.7 Ansys

12.2.8 Worldsensing Sl

12.2.9 Arundo Analytics

12.2.10 Bright Machines

12.2.11 Texas Instruments

12.2.12 Kuka

12.2.13 Dragos

12.2.14 Google

12.2.15 Microsoft

13 Appendix

