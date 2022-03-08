Industrial Hose Market [2022-2028] - Emergence of New Technologies in Oil and Gas Industry to Propel Market Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Growing urbanization and increasing demand for automobiles are driving the need for industrial hose on the regional market, especially in India and China.

Dallas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new report published by The Brainy Insights, the global industrial hose market is expected to grow from USD 10.38 billion in 2020 to USD 20.67 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.27% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Growing infrastructure developments and rising demand for durable industrial hoses in vital applications are the key factors for the growth of the industrial hose market. The industrial hose market is propelled by increasing demand in vital applications for robust industrial hoses, and growing developments related to infrastructure. Rising demand for automobiles around the world and growing modernization of agricultural processes are projected to provide players in the industry with major growth opportunities.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12573

A hose is a flexible vessel that is sometimes reinforced to transfer fluids from one position to another. Industrial hose encompasses the broad variety of fluid transport lines, including fluid and gas flow lines in pneumatic, hydraulic or process applications, as well as specialized uses in heavy industry such as geotechnical, mining and construction.Industrial tubing is typically application-oriented; it is typical to consult with hose manufacturers about particular applications.

Due to their capacity to handle a variety of acids, solids such as powder and others, industrial hoses are widely used in the chemical industry. However, the usage of hoses in industries is not limited to a single domain; demand for industrial hose is expected to experience considerable growth over the forecast period.The dearth of industrial hoses' technical know-how, however, hampers the market growth.

Key players operating in the global industrial hose market include Colex International Limited, Dyna Flex, Inc., Eaton, Flexaust Inc., Hose Master LLC, Kanaflex Corporation Co., ltd., Kuriyama Of America, Inc., Kurt Manufacturing, MerlettTecnoplasticSpA, NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Pacific Echo, Parker Hannifin Corp, Piranha Hose Products, Inc., Polyhose, RYCO Hydraulics, Salem-Republic Rubber Company, Semperflex, Titeflex, Tomkins plc, Transfer Oil S.p.A., Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure and ZEC S.p.A. among others. The major players are now focusing on introducing strategies such as embracing innovative technologies, product developments, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships to enhance their market position in the global industrial hose industry.

For more information in the analysis of this report, speak to research analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12573

For instance, In April, 2017,Eaton (Ireland) has introduced a new hydraulic hose series — GH681, which has high-performance capability and durability in extreme environmental applications like compact construction equipment, agricultural vehicles, and aerial lift platforms and forestry machines.

The polyurethane segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 10.8% over the forecast period.

The material segment is divided into natural rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nitrile rubber, polyurethane, silicone and others. Because of the polyurethane's resistance properties to oil, kerosene and gasoline as well as the diverse end-use of the material in a range of industries like the oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, food and beverage sectors and agriculture, the polyurethane segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 10.8% over the forecast.

The chemical segment held the largest market share of around 28.4% and a market value of around USD 2.95 billion in 2020.

The media segment includes chemical, oil, water, steam and hot water, food and beverage, air and gas. For the discharge and suctionof chemicals, hoses are used in the chemical industry because they are designed for optimum performance during the pressure flow. The chemical media segment is further anticipated to generate potential revenue due to their strong chemical and abrasion resistivity. Therefore, the chemical segment held the largest market share of around 28.4% and a market value of around USD 2.95 billion in 2020.

The automotive segment held the largest market share of around 24.3% and a market value of around USD 2.52 billion in 2020.

The industry segment includes automotive, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, oil & gas, food & beverages, chemicals, water & wastewater, mining, agriculture and others. Increasing usage of hoses in automobile engines to hold fluids combined with increasing demand for optimum engine performance and improved fuel efficiency fuels the value of the market. In addition, growing passenger car sales because of high disposable income continues to build momentum for growth in the market.Moreover, the increasing applications of hoses in traditional as well as electric and hybrid electric vehicles are driving growth in the market for industrial hoses. Therefore, the automotive segment held the largest market share of around 24.3% and a market value of around USD 2.52 billion in 2020.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12573

Regional Segment Analysis of the Industrial hose Market

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• North America (U.S. , Mexico, Canada)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

Due to the rapid urbanization coupled with growing government investment in establishing the industrial sector in countries, in particular in the chemical and automotive industries, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. High population density and this region's rising per capita income, coupled with large-scale urbanization and industrialization, are driving the market growth.Similarly, end-user sectors such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals are projected to generate massive opportunities for providers of industrial hose.

About the report:

The global industrial hose market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion).All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Direct purchase a single user copy of the report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12573/single

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Why Chris Boucher dislikes the play-in tournament

    The Toronto Raptors are in the thick of a very competitive Eastern Conference where they're hoping to avoid the play-in. Chris Boucher describes why he isn't a fan of the new tournament. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3