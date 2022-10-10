Industrial hemp Market Size-2022 Will Revenue to Cross readjusted size of US$ 3259.5 million by 2028 Top Companies report covers, (It was also one of the primary plants to be rolled into usable fibre 50,000 years ago.)

Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial hemp Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Industrial hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for industrial use. It can be used to make a wide range of products. Along with bamboo, hemp is one of the fastest growing plant on Earth. It was also one of the first plants to be spun into usable fiber 50,000 years ago. It can be refined into a variety of commercial items, including paper, rope, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food, and animal feed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Industrial Hemp market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1358.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3259.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Kazmira,Medical Marijuana, Inc.,Charlotte's Web CBD,CV Sciences,Folium Biosciences,Endoca,Aurora Cannabis,Aphria,Canopy Growth Corporation,Manitoba Harvest,Hankang (Yunnan) Biotechnology,Yunnan Hansu Biotechnology,Yunnan Hamusen Biology,Kunming BiouNIO Biotechnology,Asan Wuxing Biology,Yunnan Yunxing Biotechnology,Huayun Jinxin Biotechnology,Yunma Biotechnology (Chenguang Biotechnology)

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, CBD Oil accounting for % of the Industrial Hemp global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Medical and Pharmaceutical segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global industrial hemp key players include Canopy Growth Corporation, Charlotte's Web CBD, Aurora Cannabis, Folium Biosciences, Endoca, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe, and Latin America, total have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, CBD Oil is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Medicine, followed by Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, etc.

Global Industrial Hemp Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application.

