The industrial hard margarine market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,414.51 million in 2022 to US$ 2,869.63 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Margarine is produced by the hydrogenation of vegetable oils such as palm oil, sunflower oil, canola oil, and safflower oil.Generally, hard margarine has more saturated fatty acid content than other types of margarine, such as soft/tub margarine and liquid margarine.

New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Hard Margarine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application [Bakery and Confectionery, RTE and RTC Food, Meat and Dairy Substitutes, and Others]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433212/?utm_source=GNW


Over the past few years, there has been tremendous growth in the vegan population globally. According to a study conducted by “Veganz,” a Berlin-based supermarket chain, the number of vegans in Europe increased to 2.6 million during 2017–2020, representing 3.2% of the total European population. Europeans are significantly reducing meat consumption due to the rising awareness of animal cruelty at slaughterhouses and the increasing concerns regarding health and wellness. According to Google Trends report, the UK had the highest number of searches for veganism and vegan diet in 2021. Plant-based food provides improved immunity, reduced infection risk, and better brain and heart health, among other health benefits. Thus, people are increasingly shifting toward non-dairy alternatives and meat-free diets as they perceive plant-based foodstuffs as healthier alternatives to animal-based diets.

Hard margarine has a higher oxidative stability than other margarine types, which makes it a popular ingredient among various commercial and household bakers.The demand for hard margarine is increasing across the manufacturers of bakery and non-dairy products and meat substitutes due to its affordability and convenience of use.

Bakery manufacturers in Europe are taking efforts to reduce the cost of their products to make them accessible to all consumer groups. Therefore, the preference for industrial hard margarine is increasing, driving the industrial hard margarine market.

Based on application, the industrial hard margarine market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, RTE and RTC food, meat and dairy substitutes, and others.The bakery and confectionery segment is subsegmented into cookies and biscuits, cakes, flaky pastries, and other bakery and confectionery.

The bakery and confectionery segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Increasing purchasing power and changing eating habits of people have led to the increasing popularity of bakery and confectionery products among the masses.

Bakery products such as biscuits account for a major share of the total bakery products produced worldwide.The bakery sector comprises cakes, puffs, frozen bakery products, etc.

Hard margarine is an integral baking ingredient as it provides tenderness, improved texture, and a better sensory profile and increases the nutritional value of food.

In terms of region, the industrial hard margarine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2021, North America held the largest share of the market.

Asia Pacific industrial hard margarine market growth is attributed to rising consumer preference towards healthy lifestyle and products that provide health benefits owing to growing incidences of diseases such as diabetes, high-blood pressure, and constipation. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), 37.3 million people in the US had diabetes in 2021. Further, the demand for plant-based food has increased in the young population, which is fueling the industrial hard margarine market growth. In addition, the well-established food processing industry in the region uses industrial hard margarine to prepare several food products. Key food processing manufacturers in the region are focusing on the adoption of low-cost alternatives to butter, which is surging the demand for industrial hard margarine.

Vandemoortele NV, Bunge Ltd, Puratos NV, NMGK Group of Co, Fuji Oil Co Ltd, Wilmar International Ltd, Nubeser Soluciones SLU, Cardowan Creameries Ltd, AAK AB, and Eccelso Ltd are among the key players operating in the industrial hard margarine market. These players engage in developing affordable and innovative products to meet the rising customer demands and expand their market share.



The overall size of the industrial hard margarine market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the industrial hard margarine market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433212/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • VinFast rolls out long-awaited electric SUVs, eyes overseas deliveries

    Vietnamese carmaker VinFast said on Thursday it will begin delivering its new electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to local customers this week and targets overseas deliveries in the coming months. VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the United States, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers with its two electric SUV models. "After Vietnam, VinFast expects to export the first batch of VF9 to international markets in the coming months," VinFast said in a statement, without providing a specific timeline for deliveries of the new model.

  • China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL plans to start this year the mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based ones, its chairman said. M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. CATL disclosed in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery-pack technology.

  • Chinese lithium price dives in heated auto price war

    China's lithium prices are plunging faster than expected this year, down 34% in the last four weeks alone, hit by a slump in demand for electric vehicles in the world's biggest market that has left stocks of the metal piling up. Spot lithium carbonate prices assessed by Fastmarkets fell to 260,000 yuan ($38,079.06) per tonne this week, less than half the price quoted last November. "The scope of such a price fall has exceeded our expectations," consultancy Rystad Energy said in a March 17 note.

  • Ontario announces new health-care funding, including $200 million to address staffing shortages

    Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced new funding on Thursday for the health-care sector, including an additional $569 million to help with hospitals and home care, and an additional $425 million over three years for mental health and addiction services. In addition, Bethlenfalvy said the government was committing $200 million toward addressing immediate staffing shortages.

  • It could take years for the US to refill its emergency oil reserves after last year's record sales

    The US energy secretary said maintenance costs at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as well as last year's historic sales make it difficult to refill the emergency stockpile.

  • UPDATE 2-China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

    Chinese battery giant CATL plans to start this year the mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based ones, its chairman said. M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. CATL disclosed in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery-pack technology.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Drivers in some places paid as much as $8 per gallon, prompting widespread

  • Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

    In a bid to make EVs available to the masses, Tesla has fired the first shot in the EV price war in which other competitors like Volkswagen are also making big moves

  • Hershey looking to 'eradicate' lead, cadmium from chocolate -CFO

    Hershey Co is looking to reduce "trace" amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer group, tested chocolate bars including those made by Hershey late last year and found that some of them contained possibly harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat more than one ounce per day.

  • Japan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets

    The deal is worth at least $2.5 billion at list prices, Reuters previously reported, and notches a win for Boeing against European rival Airbus, which was in talks with JAL on the bestselling A320neo narrowbody jet. JAL President Yuji Akasaka told reporters the company intended to bring the new planes into its fleet from 2026. The range and fuel efficiency of the 737 MAX will reduce carbon emissions by 15% compared to the planes they are replacing, he said.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate -CFO

    HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Hershey Co is looking to reduce "trace" amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer group, tested chocolate bars including those made by Hershey late last year and found that some of them contained possibly harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat more than one ounce per day.

  • Beware China’s imperial ambitions in the electric car market

    Who knew selling cars could be such a complicated business? Take Pendragon. Not satisfied with flogging second-hand cars from hundreds of forecourts across the country, Britain’s largest car dealership is apparently “revolutionising the automotive industry ... through digital innovation and operational excellence” – whatever that means.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Demand Exceeds Supply As LNG Exports Jump

    High export demand for LNG and higher domestic natural gas consumption pushed U.S. gas demand to higher levels than supply last year

  • The Case Against Massive Investments In Natural Gas

    As energy companies and governments invest heavily in natural gas, leading environmental experts question whether the ongoing funding of the fossil fuel industry can be justified,

  • WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Surprise To The Upside With China’s Reopening

    China has a history of under-promising and over-delivering on economic growth, a trend that means there is plenty of upside for oil prices.

  • UPDATE 1-Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate -CFO

    Hershey Co is looking to reduce "trace" amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer group, tested chocolate bars including those made by Hershey late last year and found that some of them contained possibly harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat more than one ounce per day.

  • Statistics Canada says retail sales up 1.4 per cent in January

    OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales rose in January, a sign of consumer strength even as inflation continued to push prices higher. Statistics Canada said retail sales rose 1.4 per cent to $66.4 billion for the first month of 2023, buoyed by gains at motor vehicle and parts dealers as well as gas stations. The result beat the agency's early estimate for the month, which had suggested a gain of 0.7 per cent in January. "Consumers started the new year on a stronger footing," Ksenia Bushmeneva, an econo

  • What the return of Zellers could mean for Canada's changing retail landscape

    Retail chain Zellers is finally back in Canada with the first 12 of its 25 planned locations opening their doors this week in Ontario and Alberta. The chain opened to much fanfare, with large lines of shoppers waiting to see what the store had to offer. But as Anne Gaviola explains, some experts aren't sure this second act will have staying power.

  • Japan's factory activity contracts for fifth month - PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in March as output and new orders remained under pressure, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting the economic recovery is fragile as global demand slows. However, service-sector activity expanded for a seventh straight month and rose at the fastest pace in over nine years as the squeeze from the coronavirus pandemic eased. The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at a seasonally adjusted 48.6 in March, from a final 47.7 in the previous month.