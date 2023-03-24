The industrial hard margarine market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,414.51 million in 2022 to US$ 2,869.63 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2028

ReportLinker

Margarine is produced by the hydrogenation of vegetable oils such as palm oil, sunflower oil, canola oil, and safflower oil.Generally, hard margarine has more saturated fatty acid content than other types of margarine, such as soft/tub margarine and liquid margarine.

New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Hard Margarine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application [Bakery and Confectionery, RTE and RTC Food, Meat and Dairy Substitutes, and Others]"





Over the past few years, there has been tremendous growth in the vegan population globally. According to a study conducted by “Veganz,” a Berlin-based supermarket chain, the number of vegans in Europe increased to 2.6 million during 2017–2020, representing 3.2% of the total European population. Europeans are significantly reducing meat consumption due to the rising awareness of animal cruelty at slaughterhouses and the increasing concerns regarding health and wellness. According to Google Trends report, the UK had the highest number of searches for veganism and vegan diet in 2021. Plant-based food provides improved immunity, reduced infection risk, and better brain and heart health, among other health benefits. Thus, people are increasingly shifting toward non-dairy alternatives and meat-free diets as they perceive plant-based foodstuffs as healthier alternatives to animal-based diets.



Hard margarine has a higher oxidative stability than other margarine types, which makes it a popular ingredient among various commercial and household bakers.The demand for hard margarine is increasing across the manufacturers of bakery and non-dairy products and meat substitutes due to its affordability and convenience of use.



Bakery manufacturers in Europe are taking efforts to reduce the cost of their products to make them accessible to all consumer groups. Therefore, the preference for industrial hard margarine is increasing, driving the industrial hard margarine market.



Based on application, the industrial hard margarine market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, RTE and RTC food, meat and dairy substitutes, and others.The bakery and confectionery segment is subsegmented into cookies and biscuits, cakes, flaky pastries, and other bakery and confectionery.



The bakery and confectionery segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Increasing purchasing power and changing eating habits of people have led to the increasing popularity of bakery and confectionery products among the masses.



Bakery products such as biscuits account for a major share of the total bakery products produced worldwide.The bakery sector comprises cakes, puffs, frozen bakery products, etc.



Hard margarine is an integral baking ingredient as it provides tenderness, improved texture, and a better sensory profile and increases the nutritional value of food.



In terms of region, the industrial hard margarine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2021, North America held the largest share of the market.



Asia Pacific industrial hard margarine market growth is attributed to rising consumer preference towards healthy lifestyle and products that provide health benefits owing to growing incidences of diseases such as diabetes, high-blood pressure, and constipation. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), 37.3 million people in the US had diabetes in 2021. Further, the demand for plant-based food has increased in the young population, which is fueling the industrial hard margarine market growth. In addition, the well-established food processing industry in the region uses industrial hard margarine to prepare several food products. Key food processing manufacturers in the region are focusing on the adoption of low-cost alternatives to butter, which is surging the demand for industrial hard margarine.



Vandemoortele NV, Bunge Ltd, Puratos NV, NMGK Group of Co, Fuji Oil Co Ltd, Wilmar International Ltd, Nubeser Soluciones SLU, Cardowan Creameries Ltd, AAK AB, and Eccelso Ltd are among the key players operating in the industrial hard margarine market. These players engage in developing affordable and innovative products to meet the rising customer demands and expand their market share.







The overall size of the industrial hard margarine market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the industrial hard margarine market.

