Industrial Gases-Metals And Metal Fabrication Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

Major players in the industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication market are Praxair Inc, Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Iwatani Corporation, The Messer Group GmbH, Linde plc, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Singhal Gas Products, Yingde Gases Group Company, Vadilal Industries Ltd, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc, Gulf Cryo, Welsco Inc, Ellenbarrie industrial Gases, Sicgil india limited, Axcel Gases, and AGP Gas.

New York, Dec. 12, 2022


The global industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication market is expected to grow from $ 44.24 billion in 2021 to $ 48.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication market is expected to reach $ 63.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication market includes revenues earned by entities from non-ferrous production, iron or steel production, welding, cutting, coating, and heat treating.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Industrial gases are gaseous materials that are produced for use in different industries, especially in manufacturing for metal fabrication processes such as welding, coating, heating, and cutting of metals. The industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication are used in the process of metal fabrication by manufacturing industries.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication market in 2021. The regions covered in the industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($ ) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values—that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main types of industrial gases for metals and metal fabrication markets are oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, acetylene, and others.Oxygen is used to improve efficiency and remove impurities in the iron manufacturing process.

Oxygen is a gaseous material consisting of 20% of the earth’s atmosphere, highly chemically active gases with high oxidation effects, and combining properties with metals.The different functions include primary metal production and metal fabrication, and involve various transportation modes such as cylinder and packaged gas distribution, merchant liquid distribution, and tonnage distribution.

The several end-uses include the metal industry, automotive, rail and shipping, aerospace and defense, heavy machinery, and others.

The increase in automotive production is expected to propel the growth of the industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication markets going forward.The automotive industry refers to firms or organizations that are involved in designing, production, wholesaling, retailing, and maintenance of motor vehicles.

Industrial gases play a vital role in automotive production by providing various applications in the manufacturing and processing of metals such as metal heating, welding, shielding, cutting, coating, and others. For instance, in February 2022, according to IBEF (Indian Brand Equity Foundation), an India-based government export promotion agency, the total production of passenger vehicles reached 1,860,809 units, including 3-wheelers and two-wheelers, in the year 2022, and automobile exports reached 4.13 million vehicles in the year 2021. Therefore, the increase in automotive production is driving the growth of the industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication markets.

Partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication markets.Major companies operating in the market are making new partnerships and agreements to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in 2021, Air Liquide, a France-based company that manufactures industrial gases and provides gaseous technologies and services for industry and health, partnered with Eni for an undisclosed amount.With this partnership, Air Liquide enables the sustainable deployment of an extended network of hydrogen refueling stations in Italy.

Also, this helps in the feasibility and sustainability studies and development of the low-carbon and renewable hydrogen supply chain.Eni is an Italy-based oil and gas company.

Also, in February 2022, Air Water Inc., a Japan-based company that deals with industrial gas and water plants, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement with Mitsui & Co. This partnership is aimed at expanding the industrial gas business in the global market. Mitsui & Co. is a Japan-based trading and investment company.

In April 2022, Air Products Inc., a US-based company operating in industrial gases, acquired Air Liquide’s industrial gases business in the UAE and Bahrain for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Air Products Inc. aims to strengthen its product portfolio and expand its regional presence in the United Arab Emirates. Air Liquide is a France-based company that produces industrial gases.

The countries covered in the industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The industrial gases-metal and metal fabrication market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides industrial gases-metal and metal fabrication market statistics, including industrial gases-metal and metal fabrication industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an industrial gases-metal and metal fabrication market share, detailed industrial gases-metal and metal fabrication market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industrial gases-metal and metal fabrication industry. This industrial gases-metal and metal fabrication market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
